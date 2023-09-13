Biden administration will track civilian deaths from US-supplied arms

The process, which represents the first formal system for monitoring and potentially penalizing reported abuses involving foreign forces and US-origin arms, comes as the United States seeks to turn the page on civilian collateral damage incidents during two decades of counterinsurgent operations by the United States and its partners.

In an Aug. 23 cable to all foreign embassies and consulates, the State Department announced the new Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance (CHIRG), under which officials will investigate reports of civilian harm by partner governments suspected of using US weapons and recommend actions that could include suspension of arms sales.

The Biden administration has established a new system for responding to incidents in which foreign forces are suspected of using American-made weapons to injure or kill civilians, a first-of-its-kind initiative in an ongoing effort to minimize the human toll of US arms exports and military operations worldwide.

It mirrors an evolving initiative at the Defense Department to prevent and investigate civilian deaths by American forces, with the goal of averting incidents like the 2017 airstrike that unintentionally killed more than 100 civilians in Iraq and the 2021 bombing that mistakenly targeted an employee of a US-based charity in Afghanistan.

The new initiative, which will be led by the State Department but involve personnel from the Pentagon, intelligence community, and other agencies, will look at alleged incidents involving US-made weapons in the hands of partner governments around the globe. The CHIRG program has not been previously reported.

“It is not only the right thing to do from a moral perspective,” said Mira K. Resnick, a senior official in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. “It is more effective for US national security if our partners are using these items responsibly.”

Foreign arms sales are a reliable tool for influencing foreign nations and a means for improving those countries’ ability to operate alongside the United States. They are also a boon for America’s defense industry. So far in 2023, the Biden administration has notified Congress of plans for $81 billion in foreign military sales, according to the Forum on Arms Trade, which tracks arms sales.

US weapons have occasionally ended up in the hands of adversaries or arms dealers, or been employed in ways that have later embarrassed or outraged officials in Washington. In Yemen, a Saudi-led coalition used US bombs in deadly strikes on civilian targets, resulting in a suspension of certain weapons sales to Riyadh.

Advocates welcomed the new initiative but said it must be underpinned by resources and a willingness to push back against foreign partners.

“The United States clearly has a vested interest in knowing what harm its weapons sales and security assistance cause to civilians,” said Nicole Widdersheim, deputy Washington director at Human Rights Watch. “Let’s see if the Biden administration puts political will behind this good idea.”

President Biden has vowed to put human rights and democracy at the core of his foreign policy, but officials say that geopolitical realities require dealing with nations with troubling treatment of their citizens. While the administration has leaned on some problematic partners, it has deepened ties with other countries over concerns such as reducing the global price of oil, containing Iran or courting nations that might take part in its coalition to support Ukraine.

Under the new system, officials will examine and attempt to corroborate allegations of abuse that come from diplomatic and intelligence channels, the United Nations, media, or civil society groups.

In its August cable, the State Department tasked US embassies to actively monitor and report alleged incidents of harm to civilians involving American-made arms in their countries.

Once a claim is validated, officials will recommend actions to department leaders — and, in some instances the deputy secretary of state — who might choose to intensify training or education, curtail future arms sales or authorize a diplomatic response. What action is taken may be informed by the foreign government’s handling of the civilian harm incident, officials said.

Christopher Le Mon, a senior official in the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Rights, and Labor, said the guidelines formalized activities that had previously occurred in an ad hoc manner, creating a codified process that “isn’t dependent upon workload, bandwidth, or political will to go out and investigate incidents.”

The guidelines come several months after Biden’s approval of a new framework for conventional arms sales that, in a shift from the Trump administration, seeks to elevate human rights as a factor in determining which countries Washington will do business with.