Search dogs, thermal imaging: How authorities in Pennsylvania captured Danelo Cavalcante

Here’s a look at how the escape and capture unfolded.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail, was captured Wednesday in the woods after two weeks on the run by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intense search.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire, then jumping from the roof and dashing away. He had been awaiting transfer to state prison after being sentenced days earlier for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, and is wanted in connection with another killing in Brazil.

Advertisement

The prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired. The escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

Pa. murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, prison official says Share Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County prison in the suburbs of Philadelphia on Aug. 31. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via The Associated Press)

The search

Authorities said over the weekend that Cavalcante had slipped out of the initial search area, shaved and changed his clothing, stole a vehicle to travel miles to seek aid from former co-workers in the northern part of the county, and then abandoned the vehicle, at least in part because it was low on fuel.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante near Phoenixville, Pa. PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE/NYT

Then, late Monday, a motorist alerted police to a man matching Cavalcante’s description crouching in the darkness along a line of trees near a road in northern Chester County. Police found footprints and tracked them to the prison shoes identical to those Cavalcante had been wearing. A pair of work boots was reported stolen from a porch nearby.

An armored vehicle parked in the lot next to the United Methodist Church in Nantmeal Village on Monday, Sept. 11. Tom Gralish/Associated Press

State police said they believe he was looking for a place to hide when he saw an open garage. There, he stole a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, and fled when the homeowner who was in the garage drew a pistol and shot at Cavalcante several times, state police said.

That led hundreds of law enforcement personnel to search an area of about 8 to 10 square miles near South Coventry Township, roughly 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The capture

Law enforcement’s big break came overnight as a plane fitted with a thermal imaging camera picked up Cavalcante’s heat signature, allowing tactical teams on the ground to secure the area, surround him, and move in with search dogs.

“They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference. “Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred.”

A Drug Enforcement Administration plane picked up Cavalcante’s heat signature around 1 a.m. and began tracking his movements, but the storms forced the aircraft to leave the area for a time, delaying his capture by several hours, Bivens said.

Cavalcante — still armed with the rifle he stole from a homeowner’s garage — tried to escape by crawling through thick underbrush, but a US Customs and Border Protection officer released a search dog that subdued him, said Bivens, adding that Cavalcante continued to resist as he was taken into custody after 8 a.m.

Cavalcante was bitten on the scalp by a police dog and suffered a minor wound, Bivens said. Footage from a news helicopter showed an officer wiping Cavalcante’s bloody head and face with a towel.

No shots were fired.

The end of the search for Cavalcante unfolded just beyond Philadelphia’s heavily populated suburbs, in a wooded area, rolling farmland, and a county park. Police brought in hundreds of heavily armed law enforcement personnel with dogs, armored carriers, horses, and helicopters that circled over the rural stretch of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Advertisement