Eugene Peltola, husband of US Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska, dies in plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband has died in an airplane crash, her office said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr. — ′Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him — passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska,” her chief of staff, Anton McParland, said in the statement.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. A message left with the National Transportation Safety Board in Anchorage was not immediately returned Wednesday.