‘Do you know who I am?’ Lauren Boebert escorted out of ‘Beetlejuice’ after reportedly ‘causing a disturbance.’

The “argumentative” patrons were told that they were disrupting the show and warned that if they continued “they would be asked to leave,” the report said.

Audience members made three complaints about two patrons at the Buell Theatre before staff intervened, according to the report by officials with Denver Arts & Venues , which oversees the theater.

US Representative Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical at a theater in downtown Denver Sunday night after she and another patron were accused of “vaping, singing, [and] causing a disturbance,” according to a incident report obtained by the Colorado Sun .

Advertisement

Neither patron was identified in the report, but Drew Sexton, campaign manager for Boebert, confirmed that Boebert was ejected from the musical, while denying that she caused a disturbance.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice,” Sexton said. He added that the Denver Post, which reported the story, described the show as “zany,” “outrageous,” and a “lusty riot” in a review.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Sexton denied that Boebert, a Colorado Republican, was vaping during the show.

The “venue ticket site notes there are heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used” throughout the musical, potentially leading to a “misunderstanding from someone sitting near her,” he said.

Boebert appeared to make light of the incident on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud,” she said, attaching a link to purchase tickets to the show. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Advertisement

Surveillance footage from the theater was published by KUSA, a television station based in Denver, showing Boebert and a male guest being escorted from their seats in the orchestra section by an employee. While walking down the hallway, Boebert is seen giving an usher the middle finger.

The report, which details efforts by ushers and supervisors to address the situation, said the police were called about five minutes into the second act after someone complained about the patrons “being loud and at the time recording” with their phones.

An employee told Boebert and the man that they had to leave.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theatre and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” according to the report. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Before she was elected to Congress in 2020, Boebert had been arrested and summoned on at least four occasions, the Denver Post reported. Since then, the Republican firebrand has often found herself in hot water, from making anti-Muslim comments and heckling President Biden with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during his first State of the Union Address, to tweeting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

Advertisement

In November, she narrowly won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch, who is running again to unseat her in 2024.

On Sunday, Boebert and the other patron ultimately “left the theatre on their own,” the report said.

But in the vestibule, when they were told to leave the building, the two responded by saying: “Do you know who I am,” “I am on the board,” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to the report.

Boebert and her companion were escorted outside by security and police officers, who monitored them until they left the property, the report said. In an e-mail to the Globe, a public information officer for the Denver Police said the department “was not involved in this incident.”

“It was resolved before we got involved,” Denver Police Sergeant David Abeyta told The Washington Post.

After leaving, Boebert twirled on the promenade while holding the man’s hand, the video showed. The man did not appear to be her husband, Jayson Boebert. Lauren Boebert filed for divorce in late April.

Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, said the congresswoman “appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy” and “strongly encourages everyone to go see Beetlejuice.”

“But with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue,” he added.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.