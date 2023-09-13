Heather Cox Richardson, historian turned viral Substacker, talks threat of autocracy

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple , Spotify , and globe.com/saymore .

By day, Heather Cox Richardson is a Boston College history professor. By night, she is what the New York Times calls a “breakout star” of Substack with more than 1 million subscribers on the newsletter platform.

Richardson writes her “Letters From an American” newsletter just about everyday in matter-of-fact prose that puts the day’s news in historical context. Turns out you don’t have to be bombastic to develop a following.

The Harvard-trained historian is an expert in 19th-century America, specializing in politics and economics. Richardson’s new book is out later this month called “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”

She is also this week’s guest on my podcast “Say More.” Listen at globe.com/saymore, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts.

Our conversation focused on how political turbulence — even autocratic tendencies — has been part of American history, why former president Donald Trump remains popular among Republican voters, and why she has called President Biden a “transformational president.”

Here are edited excerpts from the podcast:

Q. In your new book, you provide historical context on how democracies can become autocracies. So, are we closer to being an autocracy than we’ve ever been before?

A. The answer to that, I think, is an unequivocal yes. But it’s important to remember that at certain times in the United States we have had authoritarian governments, and that really is the American South from about 1874, 1875 through to 1965. And when people say, ‘Oh, it can’t happen here,’ my answer is always it has.

This is exactly what happened in the solid Democratic states in the South during Reconstruction and then well into the 20th century, in which one party took over the apparatus of government and proceeded to create a governmental system that discriminated not only against Black Americans and people of color, but also against any white Americans who weren’t part of that governing circle.

What makes a difference now on the national stage is this is the first time in our history that a major political party has abandoned the idea of democracy. That being said, one of the things that is so exciting about this period for a historian is that for all that terror looming in the background, there is also this extraordinary flowering of concern about civic democracy.

Q. Are you surprised about Trump’s grip on voters? He’s the first president with a mug shot, and he still might be the the nominee for the Republican Party.

A. Not at all. Every generation has tons of Hitlers and Mussolinis, and they never go anywhere. The real question is: ‘Why do people support them? Why in certain areas do people support them?’

What happens is that you get a population that has been destabilized either economically or religiously or socially, and they feel like they’ve lost out. And you get a leader who says, ‘Oh, I’m on your side.’

Q. Last year you had a chance to sit down with President Biden. And in this interview, you called Biden a “transformational president.” But many Democrats don’t even think he should be running for a second term. Were you just being nice to a podcast guest?

A. I was not actually a Biden supporter. I thought at best he was going to be a placeholder president. And I thought we needed something different than that. And I fully admit I was dead wrong because what he has done domestically is reverse the policies of trickle-down economics or supply-side economics that Ronald Reagan put into effect in 1981, and that have really dominated American politics for the past 40 years.

That’s never worked. It’s never produced great economic growth at all. And it certainly pales in comparison to the economic growth that we’ve seen under Biden, who took us back to that vision of the period from 1933 to 1981 that was shared by members of both parties to say, ‘Listen, what we really got to do is put money back in the hands of ordinary people, and it’s going to make sure that there is just more money in the economy, and it’s going to spur economic growth.’ And of course, it has.

When I say transformational, you’ll note that I didn’t say good or bad, although in my opinion, that’s good.

Q. So a hundred years from now, what do you think historians will say about this period in American history?

A. That’s actually what made writing this book so incredibly difficult. Either they will say, ‘Oh, my God, this is where it all went bad, this is the modern version of the fall of Rome.’ Or they will say, ‘Look, this is the time when people took back their country and made it the incredible place it is now.’

Anybody looking back at this moment will recognize that it is a transformative moment for the country, the United States of America, but also for the globe. Not only because of the rise of autocracy, but, of course, because we have this giant sword hanging over us in the form of climate change.

But whether they say, ‘This is where it all went wrong, or this is where it all went right,’ at the end of the day, it’s up to us.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist.