Plan to shut Leominster hospital’s maternity unit is a callous move

Many of us would like to consider ourselves compassionate people. Since we all, to varying degrees, have experienced being vulnerable, with all the anguish and uncertainty that entails, we want to protect those at the mercy of the powerful or callous. We believe such care signifies an unspoken social contract, a badge of necessity in a civilized society. Still, we know the needy are often disregarded, even by those best positioned to help.

A case in point is the looming decision of UMass Memorial Health to shutter its maternity ward in Leominster on Sept. 23, a closure that would decimate essential health care and birthing services for pregnant women in North Central Massachusetts (“State seeks delay in maternity unit closure,” Metro, Sept. 2). If the decision is enacted, it would mean that corporate well-being, even in medicine — a field sworn to first do no harm — trumped the health of women and their babies.