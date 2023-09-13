Home of the Week: Cape Cod contemporary has all the right angles

Year built 1964

Square feet 2,133

Bedrooms 3

Baths 3 full

Sewer/water Private/public (Title 5 not done)

Taxes $3,161 (2023)

From the curved double driveway, a sidewalk of paving stones leads to the front porch of this home — once a nondescript A-frame — that mixes geometric shapes into a coherent whole.

A blue door that pops against the gray shingle siding opens into the home’s front hallway, where the geometric gymnastics that are the hallmarks of a contemporary build await.

Ceramic tile flooring reminiscent of copper gives way to hardwood and a dining area that sits under an eye-catching light fixture comprising a cluster of globes strung on wire. The owner’s art students designed it. There’s also a second entry to the home, with storage, off the dining area.

Advertisement

The dining area is open to the kitchen and living room. Glasshouse Media

To the left of the dining area is a galley-style kitchen (146 square feet) in which the glistening black granite counters serve in pleasing contrast to sleek white cabinetry with silver pulls. The sink sits under a pair of casement windows, the flooring is a sandy-colored ceramic tile, the breakfast bar offers seating for four, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. Two pendant lights that look like open greeting card envelopes hang over the bar.

The breakfast bar sits above the main counter in the kitchen and offers seating for four. Glasshouse Media

The next stop is the boss of the first floor: the living room, which comes to a dramatic, window-filled point with views of and a door to the back deck. Not to be overlooked, the ceiling angles upward dramatically. Cocoa-colored carpet softens the space, which is nearly 300 square feet, according to the listing sheet.

In a hallway off the living room, the gentle curves of a spiral staircase with oak treads and railings stands in companionship with a workstation/homework spot with upper and lower bookshelves. It’s a great place for storing prized cookbooks — and those you promised yourself you’d ditch.

Advertisement

The living room is a prow design filled floor to ceiling with windows. Glasshouse Media

The spiral staircase is how one gets to the home's third bedroom, a suite. Glasshouse Media

This nook off the kitchen serves as a quick spot to work while waiting for your bread dough to rise. Glasshouse Media

The flooring switches to a white dotted carpet on a navy blue background as the hallway between the kitchen nook and spiral staircase leads to a row of closets and a laundry room with a stacked washer and dryer, cabinetry, white ceramic tile flooring, and a stainless steel sink. A bedroom-turned-office (149 square feet) with three closets and two windows and the primary suite flank the laundry room. All three anchor this side of the house.

The main bathroom on this level sits across from the primary suite and offers a porcelain pedestal sink, ceramic tile flooring, and a shower insert behind an opaque-glass door.

The second bedroom is set up as an office. Glasshouse Media

The flooring in the laundry room is white ceramic tile. Glasshouse Media

The main first-floor bath offers built-in cabinetry. Glasshouse Media

In a callback to the living room windows, the primary suite forms a polygon and, at 231 square feet (according to the listing sheet), is one of the largest spaces in the house. Two windows offer views of the backyard, and a closet sits behind a single door.

The suite’s full bath features a distinctive vanity. A single white quartz sink with an exposed drain sits above a metal-framed cabinet with three doors. On walls on each side of the sink hang square, white cabinets. To the left, a built-in bench leads to the shower, which has a ceramic tile surround, hexagonal ceramic tile on the floor, and a curtain. Sunshine arrives via a light tunnel, a skylight-like tube that runs to the roof.

Advertisement

The patterned carpet in the hallway shifts to a neutral color in the primary suite. Glasshouse Media

Two cabinets flank the primary suite bathroom sink. Glasshouse Media

A built-in bench offers a great place to towel off. Glasshouse Media

A modern light fixture vies for attention with the spiral staircase. Glasshouse Media

The home’s final bedroom, a suite, is on the second level, where a porthole window and a light fixture reminiscent of a glassblower’s tools brighten the stairs and landing.

Hardwood gives way to carpeting in the suite, which measures 213 square feet and has a door to a private deck, clerestory windows, a pair of double-hung windows, a ceiling fan, and built-in shelving.

The en-suite bath comes with a porcelain pedestal sink, a shower-tub combination, and ceramic tile flooring.

The third bedroom is carpeted and has a ceiling fan. Glasshouse Media

The private deck off the third bedroom. Glasshouse Media

The third bedroom, located on the second floor, has its own bath. Glasshouse Media

The basement (400-plus square feet) is unfinished.

The home sits on 0.21 of an acre on a peninsula and comes with deeded rights to a boat dock at the end of the street. The property has driveways on Carolyn and Pamela lanes.

The wooden deck railing is in keeping with the home's geometric aesthetic. Glasshouse Media

The home has forced-hot air heat.

Nina Sable of William Raveis in Natick is the listing agent.

Take the virtual tour.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.