Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer keeps the ball rolling, stays atop Globe Top 20

Bishop Feehan, following a pair of strong wins, retains the top spot for the third consecutive week in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. King Philip jumps five spots after a pivotal Hockomock League 2-1 win over Franklin. Natick catapults six spots, the largest riser of the week, following a 3-0 victory over always-game Notre Dame (Hingham). For both teams, key victories over quality opponents sets the tone for the season. Marshfield, Canton, and Central Catholic join the poll for the first time. With the addition of Canton, the Hockomock League boasts five teams in the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s girls’ soccer Top 20 poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 13, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.