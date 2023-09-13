DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas lead Sun to a rout of the Lynx in WNBA playoff opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun opened the WNBA playoffs with a 90-60 rout of the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be in Connecticut on Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas added 15 points and 10 assists for the Sun, who earned the No. 3 seed after going 27-13 in the regular season. Rebecca Allen also scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Tiffany Hayes had 14 points and four 3-pointers.