Dolphins offer a doozy of a duo for the Patriots to defend against

Tagovailoa and Hill are two football unicorns, and their uniqueness and skill set make them a handful to try and defend. They are the foundational elements in one of the most potent offensive attacks in the league, one that rolled up 36 points last week against the Chargers, largely on the strength of nine plays that went for 20 yards or more.

FOXBOROUGH — There are two aspects of the Dolphins’ offense that make it the most unique personnel grouping the Patriots’ defense will face all season. One, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a southpaw. And two, Miami has a receiver with world-class speed in Tyreek Hill.

“A very, very explosive group,” Bill Belichick said of the Miami offense on Wednesday.

Lefty quarterbacks are a rare breed in today’s NFL; Tagovailoa is currently the only left-handed starter.

Outside of Tagovailoa — who has won four straight games against New England — Belichick has done well against lefties. Tim Tebow was steamrolled in a 2011 divisional round game, finishing 9-for-26 for 136 yards. Michael Vick never won a game against the Patriots; nor did Matt Leinart and Tyler Palko. Mark Brunell went 1-4 against the team.

Tagovalioa is different. In his four wins against the Patriots, he’s completed 68.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 726 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Alabama product is coming off a season-opening win at Los Angeles, where he finished with 466 yards and three touchdowns.

According to several current and former New England defenders, it’s the little things that make a big difference when trying to slow a left-handed quarterback. It starts with retraining a traditional defensive mindset.

“We would talk a lot about the differences, because we just didn’t see it that often,” former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said of facing Tagovailoa as opposed to a right-hander. “It changes which side of the field you need to defend. Usually, your best cover corner is to the left, with the quarterback being righty. That sort of thing. You have to understand those sorts of differences when you go out there.”

When it comes to the front seven, defenders need to adjust their rush lanes and pay particular attention to where to send pressure. Preparing for rollouts and bootlegs means flipping the field. And not just assuming the play is inclined to head in one direction.

“It’s a little more awareness in the pass rush — certain plays that would favor the quarterback’s throwing hand, pocket movement plays,” Belichick said of some of the unique aspects that come with trying to defend a left-hander. “But, [Tagovailoa is] athletic enough. He can go both ways. So, it’s certainly an awareness thing with knowing [he’s a lefty].”

When it comes to the scout-teamers preparing them for someone like Tagovailoa, Belichick has never been afraid of being creative. When the Patriots faced Vick in 2001, they didn’t have a practice-squad quarterback who could replicate Vick’s speed, so they turned to Bethel Johnson. The receiver wasn’t a southpaw, but his wheels (his 4.37-second speed in the 40-yard dash out of Texas A&M was the closest anyone on the New England roster could come to Vick’s 4.33 40 coming out of Virginia Tech) helped give them the best possible look.

While the Patriots don’t have a left-handed quarterback on their practice squad, New England will likely have Malik Cunningham play the role of Tagovailoa over these next few days in hopes of giving the starting defense as good a look as possible.

Slowing Hill is another matter, as the 5-foot-10, 191-pounder is capable of leaving defenders in his wake with ease. The West Alabama product, who has said he wants to get to 2,000 yards this season, certainly got a head start in the opener against the Chargers, when he had 11 catches for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In the past, one of the things the Patriots have done in practice to simulate the work of a speedster is to give scout-team receivers a head start of 5 to 10 yards and have the defensive backs play catchup. One ex-New England player recalls Belichick taking the “three or four” fastest guys on the team and having them take offensive reps in practice in hopes of giving the defense a better look.

One name to keep an eye on this week is cornerback Jonathan Jones. The veteran has performed well against Hill in the past — with some help from McCourty — including a performance that limited him to one catch for 42 yards when the Patriots faced Kansas City in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

“He has an incredible skill set,” Jones said of Hill. “It’s just one of those things with a guy like that — explosive. Any play, he can take a 3-yard pass and take it the distance. He keeps the defense on their toes every play.

“You just try to be physical. Hit him when you can, slow him down, and try to match speed with speed. That’s your best bet.”

Regardless of how the Patriots go about trying to slow Tagovailoa and Hill, it’ll be the second straight week when the New England defense will be trying to slow one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Miami and Philadelphia were in the top three last season in passing plays of both 20-plus yards and 40-plus yards, while the Dolphins had a league-high eight passing plays of 20 yards or more last week against the Rams.

Safety Jabrill Peppers thinks they are up to the challenge.

“We know what kind of defense we can be,” Peppers said after the loss to the Eagles. “The guys we’ve got, we just have to execute.”

Indoor work

The Patriots practiced in the bubble Wednesday afternoon because of the weather in the area. Sporting their throwbacks in preparation for Sunday’s contest with the Dolphins, offensive linemen Trent Brown (concussion) and Sidy Sow (concussion) were not spotted and were both later listed as DNPs on the injury report. Meanwhile, David Andrews (hamstring), Kayson Boutte (hamstring), Mike Onwenu (ankle), DeVante Parker (knee), and Cole Strange (knee) were all listed as limited … After missing most of training camp, right tackle Calvin Anderson played all 80 offensive snaps in Sunday’s opener against the Eagles. Anderson, who was on the non-football injury list with an illness one teammate called “a game-ender for a lot of people,” was saluted by Andrews for his performance. “I definitely made sure to let him know how much I appreciated his effort,” Andrews said. “Because that’s tough. Obviously, [he’s] a veteran player to some extent, but it’s really hard missing training camp. You need a training camp in a new system, so I really appreciate his effort. It says a lot [about] his work ethic to get back out there and go wire-to-wire like he did Sunday for us.” ... The Patriots also signed defensive back William Hooper to the practice squad. The 23-year-old was released by Green Bay last month.

Nicole Yang of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.