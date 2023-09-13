EMass girls’ soccer: Producing 16 points in three wins, Cohasset’s Tess Barrett headlines Players of the Week

Tess Barrett, Cohasset –– The junior factored into 16 of the Skippers’ 22 goals, with 11 goals and five assists in three games. In a 9-0 South Shore League victory over Carver, Barrett tallied five goals and dished out a pair of assists. Barrett scored twice in a 6-2 league triumph over Abington before collecting four goals and three assists in a 7-1 league victory against Mashpee.
Emma Cahill / Mekayla Costello, Canton –– Cahill, a junior, and Costello, a senior, powered the Bulldogs to a pair of Hockomock League victories. Costello scored and assisted on Cahill’s tally in a 2-0 league win against North Attleborough. A pair of goals and an assist by Cahill and a goal and an assist from Costello powered the Bulldogs to a 4-0 league victory against Canton.
Cailee Leonard, Dighton-Rehoboth –– The sophomore scored twice in a 8-0 South Coast Conference win over Greater New Bedford before taking the over the game in a 4-1 league triumph against Fairhaven, breaking a 1-1 tie by scoring three second-half goals.
Brooke Maloney, St. Mary’s –– With three goals and three assists in a pair of wins, the junior striker was named the MVP of the Lynn City Tournament. Maloney kickstarted her efforts with a pair of tallies and a helper in a 4-0 victory.
Georgia Prouty, Danvers — With six goals and four assists through three games, the junior has been a headache for opposing defenses. The Boston University commit scored twice and dished out two assists in a 4-0 Northeastern Conference win over Peabody. She struck three times in an 8-0 NEC win against Gloucester.
Michelle Shoup, Chelmsford –– The senior forward proved to be instrumental in a 2-0-1 week for the Lions. Shoup set up junior Kay Doherty for the lone goal in a 1-1 Merrimack Valley Conference draw against Andover. Shoup scored both goals in a 2-1 nonleague triumph over North Middlesex before providing a goal and an assist in a 2-1 league win against rival Billerica.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.