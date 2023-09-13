It will be Father's Day when Foxborough travels to North Attleborough for a Hockomock League clash Friday night with extra meaning for the Warriors

Senior tight end and defensive end Riley Kiracofe lost his father, Adam, to brain cancer in 2018, and he was another involved member of the community, who coached many of Foxborough’s seniors in youth basketball.

His father, William, died suddenly on June 5 at age 52. So Daly, a wide receiver and safety on the Foxborough football team, reached out to Joe Janas Jr., a senior two-way lineman who lost his father, Joe Janas Sr., in 2021. William had coached many of Foxborough’s class of 2024 in Pop Warner for several years, and Joe Janas Sr. was one of the program’s biggest supporters.

In response, the Warriors rallied around their teammates and dedicated this entire season to the memory of their three fathers.

“It means so much,” Daly said. “We’ve all been thinking about our senior season, and then that happens. At first, I kind of lost the motivation for football, but then knowing my teammates had my back, it got me going. They’ve been unreal, the past few months. Whenever I needed someone to talk to I can go to them, especially Janas and Kiracofe, because they understand.

“I knew if my teammates were going to give their all for us, then I had to give everything to be the best player I could be this year,” Daly added. “I would run through a wall for any of them.”

Friday night, Foxborough (1-0) heads to North Attleborough (1-0) for an intense rivalry bout.

These programs were Hockomock League rivals for decades before North Attleborough shifted to the Kelley-Rex Division last year, leaving Foxborough as the class of the Davenport Division.

North Attleborough, ranked No. 8 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll, is coming off an impressive 29-13 opening win over Bishop Feehan, and so the Warriors are prepared for a battle.

“It’s the first rivalry game of the year for us,” said Foxborough senior captain Lincoln Moore. “We really have a chance to make a statement to our guys and show them that we’re playing for them.”

There are 26 seniors on the Foxborough roster, with nine starters returning on offense and eight starters back on defense. The Warriors shift to Division 5 this year after making a run to the D4 semifinals last fall.

The Red Rocketeers are young, but experienced, with quarterback Chase Frisoli and linebacker Ryan Bannon leading the charge. Both all-league players helped North reach the D3 Super Bowl as freshmen, and led their squad to the D3 state semifinals as sophomores.

Michael Strachan is in his second year at his alma mater (Class of 1986), but the North Attleborough coach is no stranger to this rivalry. The former Stonehill quarterback recalled a pair of one-score games, and a 0-0 tie, in three matchups against the Warriors during his high school career, when Foxborough veteran coach Jack Martinelli was in the early stages of his career.

Now in his 42nd year as head coach, with 297 career wins, Martinelli retired from teaching in 2009, but has no plans to hang up his whistle, especially when he can help foster a community that inspires his student-athletes to support each other through tough times.

“For the coaches, these kids are our second family, and we’ve been with them from start to finish” said Martinelli. “Every kid has their own goals in mind, and usually it becomes obvious by the end of the season, but we felt it was our duty to honor these three dads, and have that be our team goal.”

Foxborough will name Daly, Janas Jr., and Kiracofe – who is new to varsity football – as honorary captains on senior night later this season. The Warriors also plan to honor veterans from both Foxborough and Mansfield ahead of their 92nd Thanksgiving matchup.

In 1988, Foxborough and North battled in a close regular season matchup before the Warriors topped the Rocketeers, 18-14, in the D3 EMass Super Bowl. In 2000, Foxborough snapped North Attleborough’s 38-game win streak in front of a massive crowd.

The players who will take the field Friday night are aware of the history between these programs, but they’re also looking to put their own stamp on the rivalry.

“Coach Strachan preaches that we’re playing for the people who came through the program over the last 100 years,” said Frisoli. “And we try to honor that history, but we’re also branching out a bit to start our own legacy.”