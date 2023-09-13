Here’s 10 high school football games to watch and picks for Week 2

There is a large contingent of nonleague matchups, although there are rivalry crossover bouts with Foxborough and North Attleborough, Walpole and Natick, Framingham and Milton, Hanover and Hingham, Lexington and Wakefield, Swampscott and Lynn English, Dedham and Medfield, and others.

Extreme weather once again will be a factor with the high school football schedule, with Hurricane Lee on target to approach New England’s coastline this weekend. This after Week 1, in which games were spread over four days because of lightning delays, suspended games, and rain. The Thursday slate was already full of great matchups because of the ongoing officials’ shortage. Martha’s Vineyard (at Cardinal Spellman) and Nantucket (at Mashpee) both moved their respective games to Thursday, and Milford and Wellesley shifted from Saturday to Friday afternoon (3:15 p.m.).

Weather pending, Catholic Memorial will put its 30-game win streak to the test Friday night at Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Week 2 primer

Duxbury at Mansfield: Duxbury’s Week 1 loss to Hanover marked the program’s first in-season Patriot League defeat since 2019. Mansfield looks to bounce back from a trouncing to juggernaut Catholic Memorial. Pick: MANSFIELD.

Franklin at Brockton: There are going to be growing pains for Brockton with a freshman quarterback starting under a new coaching staff. Franklin rolled to a 37-6 win over the Boxers in Week 2 last season. Pick: FRANKLIN.

King Philip at Marblehead: Despite graduating several starters along the defensive front, KP flexed its muscles in a 31-0 win at Walpole for openers. Marblehead will have a tough time moving the ball against these stout visitors. Pick: KING PHILIP.

Chelmsford at Andover: Chelmsford dealt with power outages last weekend and the Lions came out flat against Londonderry (N.H.). Andover beat Shrewsbury on Sunday and has a quick turnaround for this Thursday night MVC crossover bout. Pick: ANDOVER.

Foxborough at North Attleborough: Now in different divisions of the Hockmock League, these historic rivals will battle for bragging rights and a massive uptick in power ratings cache at North Attleborough’s new stadium. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH.

Marshfield at Methuen: With both teams coming off Week 1 losses, intensity should be high at Nicholson Stadium. The Eason brothers can light up the scoreboard, but so can a dangerous Marshfield offense. Pick: METHUEN.

Manchester-Essex at Rockland: The Hornets have found continuity with a Wing-T offense under third-year coach Joe Grimes. Rockland is two years removed from a Super Bowl title and has become a perennial contender under seventh-year coach Nick Liquori. Pick: ROCKLAND.

Burlington at Woburn: Bryan Ferreira is closing in on the career rushing record at Woburn. Burlington’s experienced defense will try to slow the explosive tailback. Pick: WOBURN.

Latin Academy at KIPP Academy: The Panthers were threatening to upend defending D6 Super Bowl champion St. Mary’s last Friday when they fumbled in the opponent’s territory. They’ll look to finish strong against one of the better Boston City League programs. Pick: KIPP ACADEMY.

Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep: If this game is played in a downpour on Saturday, the Eagles should feel comfortable, considering they won the D1 Super Bowl in a deluge last December. Central quarterback Blake Hebert left Sunday’s game at Springfield Central with a lower leg injury. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.



