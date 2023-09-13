At Hopkinton, girls’ soccer cultivates a family-oriented culture with three pairs of sisters leading the way

But off the field is where theexcellence really begins — with families that are so soccer-oriented that the Hillers have three pairs of sisters on the varsity roster.

On the field, the Hopkinton girls’ soccer team has been dominant with its possession-based approach, running off to a 4-0 start with 12 total goals in victories over Ashland, Norwood, Brookline, and Medfield.

Hopkinton senior Georgie Clarke(21), the reigning Tri-Valley League MVP, and her sister, Alex, a sophomore defender, are one of three sets of siblings teaming up for the 4-0 Hillers.

“It’s great to see . . . They’re dedicated to the sport and it shows in how productive and in love with the game their children are,” said Hopkinton coach Tom Skiba, whose squad is ranked third in this week’s Globe Top 20.

Advertisement

The dynamic of the team, whether a result of these sibling duos or not, is one of unprecedented cohesion and group effort.

“I think the team is really starting to gel and find their footing, and find their identity as a team,” Skiba said.

Senior forward Georgie Clarke, last year’s Tri-Valley League MVP, and her sister, Alex, a sophomore defender, playing on the same team for the first time, are finding they have an uncanny ability to communicate without words.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Obviously, like we trust ourselves, we trust our family, so I feel like that’s really important to have in a team is to trust other people when you’re playing with them,” said Georgie, who has committed to Boston College. “And also, we support each other — you obviously are going to support your sisters through everything.”

“ ‘Playing together and being successful as a whole group is like our main goal this year.’ Senior forward Georgie Clarke, on the family atmosphere of Hopkinton's girls' soccer team

Now heavily double-teamed, Georgie has had to adapt her playing style to act more as a decoy, but still leads the Hillers in assists. From her view, Alex works to be just as good.

“When Georgie gets a goal, and probably the same for Georgie if I defend, it definitely makes me happy considering I’ve watched all the training and preparation she does to succeed in games and practices and to help the team be better,” she said.

Advertisement

It's all hands on deck for the Hopkinton girls' soccer team, ranked No. 3 in this week's Globe Top 20 poll. The Hillers, off to a 4-0 start, have cultivated a family atmosphere with three pairs of sisters leading the way: Georgia and Alex Clarke; Konstantina and Sophia Tzouganatos; and Fotini and Juliana Grontzos. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The forward/defense pair find it helpful to play complimentary positions. And that dynamic helps them to train together and take critiques more willingly, as well as get more playing time together. It is the same case for junior forward Fotini Grontzos and her older sister, Juliana,a senior defender, and junior midfielder Konstantina Tzouganatos and her younger sister, Sophia, a freshman defender.

“I think they’re also very motivated to do as well as their older siblings, and they also don’t want to let those older siblings down,” Skiba said. “I think that is a very strong positive.”

Hopkinton girls’ soccer head coach Tom Skiba congratulates freshman defender Sophia Tzouganatos on a job well-done as she departs the pitch during a Tri-Valley League match against Medfield. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Despite the strong family ties running through the Hillers lineup, all of the girls, regardless of familial relations, are equally close to one another.

“We’re all like individuals on the team and we all have a huge important role and like our own personalities and our own role as a teammate,” Georgie said. “Playing together and being successful as a whole group is like our main goal this year.”

Several players have emerged as playmakers: Brooke Birtwistle, a Purdue commit who is back at full strength after repeated injuries kept her sidelined for over half of last season.

Hopkinton senior captain Brooke Birtwistle (right), a Purdue commit, has emerged as a playmaker for the Hillers. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Sophomore Mairin O’Connor has two winning goals, and junior Maddie Recupero has caught the eye of Skiba for her vastly improved accuracy at the net.

“Maddie’s always been a tremendously athletic and a tremendously technical player,” Skiba said. “This year she has been extremely productive from a scoring perspective and creating chances for her teammates. She’s literally taken three shots and all three of her shots have gone into the back of the net.”

Advertisement

The heat and humidity in the first few weeks challenged the Hillers, who had to rotate more often to conserve energy, making it more difficult to fall into a good rhythm.

“It was an exhausting week for the team . . . but overall, I’m feeling pretty good about where we are right now,” Skiba said. “We still have some things we need to work on and come together more as a team, but those things we’re progressing day to day.”

Corner kicks

▪ At Tuesday’s MIAA soccer committee meeting, on-the-field sportsmanship was a talking point.

“Instituting and trying to continue sportsmanship at the center of the sport, we’re encouraging referees this year to put an emphasis on using yellow cards to control games and keep games manageable,” said committee chair Danny Erickson, the athletic director and boys’ soccer coach at Canton. Monomoy AD Karen Guillemette was voted in as vice chair.

▪ In the preseason, King Philip coach Gary Pichel noted, with enthusiasm, how senior striker Heidi Lawrence had taken her game to another level. After scoring both goals in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over Stoughton, Lawrence hit the crossbar in addition to several near misses as the fourth-ranked Warriors gutted out a 2-1 win over No. 8 Franklin.

Advertisement

Lawrence leads with her voice and her presence, pressuring defenses with her ability to stretch the field and win one-on-one matchups.

“She is our most deadly weapon that we have,” said Pichel. “She’s so smart, so fast. Her shot is so much more accurate this year than any other. She’s able to read defenses and wreak havoc with any keeper.”

▪ With three goals and three assists, in the 50th tally of her career, sophomore striker Sophie Skabeikis powered St. Mary’s to the Lynn City Tournament championship.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 2 Wellesley at No. 5 Natick, 3:30 p.m. –– Bay State Conference Carey Division rivals and notoriously proud programs lock horns in a showdown for the league’s top spot.

Friday, No. 15 Oliver Ames at No. 4 King Philip, 3:45 p.m. –– Riding high off a pivotal early season 2-1 Hockomock League win, the Warriors draw another of the league’s elite in the Tigers.

Monday, No. 1 Bishop Feehan at No. 6 Notre Dame (Hingham), 4 p.m. –– Outscoring opponents, 14-0, through two games, the top-ranked Shamrocks face their toughest test to date in a nonleague matchup with the Cougars and their senior standout, Sydney Comeau.

Tuesday, Arlington at Lexington, 4:15 p.m. –– Two teams with rich history in the Middlesex League Liberty Division square off, with senior Gabby Fainelli anchoring the Minutemen’s backline.

Tuesday, No. 15 Oliver Ames at No. 14 Mansfield, 7 p.m. –– Senior dynamo Lucinda Li Cotter and the Tigers face another stiff Hockomock League matchup, this time against shutdown senior center back Kara Santos and the Hornets.

Advertisement

Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.