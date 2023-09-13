Patriots add quarterback Ian Book to practice squad

Book joins starter Mac Jones, backup Bailey Zappe, and wide receiver-hybrid Malik Cunningham as the four available quarterbacks in New England. Matt Corral, whom the team claimed off waivers earlier this month, remains on the exempt/left squad list.

Book worked out with the team earlier Wednesday morning. He also worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Patriots have skewed younger with their recent quarterback acquisitions, adding the 25-year-old Book and 24-year-old Corral over veteran options.

Book played college football at Notre Dame, where he started three seasons. His best statistical year came in 2019, when he completed 60.2 percent of his passes and threw for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Like Corral, Book can also make plays with his feet, rushing for 546 yards and four touchdowns that year.

Advertisement

New Orleans drafted Book in the third round in 2021. He made his NFL debut as a rookie in Week 15 against Miami, with both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian unavailable on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In the 20-3 loss, Book completed 12 of his 20 pass attempts for 135 yards, threw two interceptions, and was sacked eight times. The game was Book’s lone NFL appearance.

The Saints waived Book as part of their roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season. Book spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who then waived him as part of their roster cuts this year.

The Patriots still have one open spot on their practice squad.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.