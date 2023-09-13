More issues on Patriots offensive line: Trent Brown and Sidy Sow are in concussion protocol

Brown, 30, has been in and out of the lineup since the start of training camp, but was in good enough condition to play 80 snaps Sunday. If the left tackle is unable to go this Sunday against the Dolphins, the Patriots could turn to either Vederian Lowe or Tyrone Wheatley Jr., both of whom were acquired near the end of training camp.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow, both of whom were in the starting lineup for last Sunday’s opener against the Eagles, are in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Sow is a rookie who was making his NFL debut against Philadelphia. The versatile first-year player, who played both guard and tackle over the summer, lined up at right guard Sunday and played 80 snaps in the loss. If Sow can’t go, that could open the door for youngster Jake Andrews or veteran James Ferentz.

This is the latest chapter in a stretch of uncertainty for the Patriots along the offensive line. Expected starting guards Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) were inactive against the Eagles, and both were listed as limited Wednesday.

All of this is set against the backdrop of the news that the Bengals released veteran offensive tackle La’el Collins Wednesday. The Patriots reportedly were linked to the 30-year-old Collins before he signed with Cincinnati in 2022. If Brown is going to be out for an extended stretch, the Patriots could revisit Collins as a possibility.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.