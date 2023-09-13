Rangers righthander Max Scherzer out for the regular season, playoffs unlikely

The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. The eight-time All-Star allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 shutout innings, picking up the win in a game that saw the Rangers leapfrog Toronto into an AL wild card position.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said it was unlikely Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.

Texas Rangers righthander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder.

Scherzer does not require surgery. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. He finished the season 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers, striking out 174 in 52 innings.

Ohtani still out

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for his 10th straight game Wednesday because of a strained right oblique.

“We just had a conversation inside,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said prior to the series finale in Seattle. “That’s between us, but today just wasn’t the right day to go.”

Ohtani got hurt during batting practice prior to a Sept. 4 game against Baltimore.

The AL MVP front-runner was in the original lineup for Monday’s series opener but was scratched after his pregame workout.

The 29-year-old’s pitching season ended last month because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Ohtani is batting .304 with an AL-best 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases along with a 10-5 record, 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Nationals’ Rizzo gets extension

Washington Nationals signed president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension that will give the 62-year-old a chance to see if history can repeat itself.

“We’ve gone through our share of losing,” said Rizzo, who joined the team’s front office in 2007 and was promoted to general manager two years later. “But it’s all worth it for that 8-10-year run of excellence and competitiveness.”

Details were not released, but Rizzo said he plans to remain in Washington for “a long, long time.”

Rizzo is in his 15th year running the team’s baseball operations.

The Nationals won the 2019 World Series, but they have finished last in the National League East each season since and enter Wednesday 1½ games behind the New York Mets to avoid doing so for a fourth straight year.