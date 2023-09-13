Game 146: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Red Sox are tied for last place in the American League East with the Yankees.
It was the first doubleheader sweep at Fenway Park for the Yankees in 17 years.
The Sox will look to move out of last place when the series resumes Wednesday night.
Lineups
YANKEES (73-72): TBA
Pitching: RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA)
RED SOX (73-72): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Amazon, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Houck: Jake Bauers 1-4, Estevan Florial 0-2, Kyle Higashioka 1-3, Aaron Judge 3-6, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-4, DJ LeMahieu 0-11, Giancarlo Stanton 2-12, Gleyber Torres 3-15, Anthony Volpe 0-2
Advertisement
Red Sox vs. Schmidt: Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 4-10, Adam Duvall 2-6, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Pablo Reyes 1-4, Trevor Story 0-2, Justin Turner 2-7, Luis Urías 0-1, Alex Verdugo 2-8, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-7
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 7-14 at Fenway Park since the start of August.
Notes: The Yankees have won 11 of their last 15 games. … Houck is 2-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37⅔ innings over 11 games (six starts) against the Yankees. For this season, he has a pair of no decisions and a 2.70 ERA two starts . … Schmidt is 0-1 with a 4.03 ERA in seven appearances against the Red Sox in his career. That includes three starts this season in which he registered a 2.87 ERA. … Sox pitchers have held the Yankees to three or fewer earned runs in nine of their 11 meetings. … Ceddanne Rafaela became the first Red Sox to hit their first career come run leading off the firs inning since David Murphy on Sept. 17, 2006. Rafaela, 22, started at shortstop in Game 1 and in center field in Game 2. According to Elias Sports Bureau, only one player in Red Sox history (Felix Mantilla in 1964) did that previously in a doubleheader.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.