Tom Brady is not on the Jets’ list of potential replacements for injured Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 39, has a torn left Achilles’ tendon that will require season-ending surgery, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday. An MRI revealed the severity of the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, confirming what the Jets feared after their 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo Monday night.

Despite speculation that Brady could take over from an injured Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, Brady is “done playing football,” according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Tom Brady set a precedent when he came out of retirement after 40 days in 2022, but it appears that the veteran quarterback has no plans to repeat history.

Rumors quickly began to swirl about possible replacements for Rodgers, but Brady is not among the list of potential candidates, according to Russini. Brady retired “for good” last Feb. 1 after playing a final season with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

With Rodgers on the injured reserve list, 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson was the only quarterback on the Jets roster as of Wednesday morning. Saleh affirmed his faith in Wilson during a video press conference Tuesday.

“I want to make it very clear: Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said. “We have a lot of faith in Zach. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”

Saleh also said that there would be no competition at quarterback.

“Under no circumstances is any of this a competition,” he said. “This is Zach’s team and we’re rolling with Zach.”





Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.