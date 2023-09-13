South Korean and Polish leaders visit an air base in eastern Poland, discuss defense and energy ties

They discussed further cooperation on military weapons and equipment, as Poland also wants to help produce South Korean weapons. South Korea is also to take part in Poland's development of nuclear power.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, visited an air base in the town of Minsk Mazowiecki in eastern Poland, where they watched Korean FA-50 fighter jets that Poland recently bought along with other military equipment.

MINSK MAZOWIECKI, Poland — South Korea’s prime minister was in Poland on Wednesday for talks on regional security amid the war in neighboring Ukraine, and also to discuss military and nuclear energy cooperation as his country continues to strengthen ties with Warsaw.

“We are united in defending (our) civilization and peace," Morawiecki said after the talks, referring to Russia's almost 19 months of war on Ukraine.

“For that reason we have more and more of joint projects in the economy and in the defense sectors,” Morawiecki said during a news conference with Han.

Poland has given much military equipment to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia and is making intensive weapons purchases to upgrade its own deterrence and defense capabilities. Warsaw is also buying billions of dollars worth of armaments, mainly from the United States and South Korea.

“Today, Poland is facing a huge task of building one of the strongest armies in Europe," Morawiecki said. “We want to draw from the most advanced technologies. Our strategic partnership with Korea is leading us in that direction.”

On top of the 48 jet fighters, Poland is in the process of buying some 670 of K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, some 1,000 K2 tanks and also K239 Chunmoo artillery systems.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, left, and his Polish host, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, speak to the media following talks on regional security and the examination of the FA-50 fighter jets that Poland recently bought from South Korea, along with other military equipment, at an air base in Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press

Poland’s government plans to spend more than 4 percent of its gross domestic product on defense in 2024. It remains to be seen if these policies will be continued after the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections in which the ruling conservative party will seek an unprecedented third term.

Poland's nuclear energy program until 2043 envisages Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power company as a strategic partner in developing one of Poland's three planned nuclear power plants.

Later Wednesday, Han was to travel to the southern spa town of Krynica-Zdroj to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and to attend a three-day regional economic forum. Polish-South Korean cooperation will be a key element of the forum's program, organizers say.

Bilateral economic trade between the countries was more than $10 billion in 2022, when the armaments purchases were made.

Poland and South Korea share views on security in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.