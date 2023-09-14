Author readings around Boston Sept. 17-23

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY SEPT. 17
- Maggie Wheeler and M. Kyle Hollingsworth (”Ebeneezer Finds a Reason”) are in conversation with Jeff and Julie Kinney at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $31.86)
MONDAY SEPT. 18
- Novuyo Rosa Tshuma (”Digging Stars”) will discuss her latest novel at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets for non-members are $10)
- Daniel Dain (”A History of Boston”) will discuss his work at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Tiya Miles (”Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Peter Moore (”Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness: Britain and the American Dream”) is in conversation with Richard Cohen at 3 p.m. virtually via New England Genealogical Society.
- Jeffrey Feingold (”The Black Hole Pastrami and Other Stories”) will discuss his short story collections at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY SEPT. 19
- Lydia Fenet (”Claim Your Confidence: Unlock Your Superpower and Create the Life You Want”) will discuss her work at 5:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $30.)
- Rajani LaRocca (”A Vaccine Is Like a Memory”) is in conversation with Heidi Stemple at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Ru Freeman (”Bon Courage: Essays on Inheritance, Citizenship, and a Creative Life”) is in conversation with Khury Petersen-Smith at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Lauren Groff (”The Vaster Wilds”) is in conversation with Laura van den Berg at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $32.)
- Myisha Cherry (”Failures of Forgiveness: What We Get Wrong and How to Do Better”) is in conversation with Brandon M. Terry at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Cynthia Enloe (”Twelve Feminist Lessons of War”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Shelley Noble (”The Tiffany Girls”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Angela DiTerlizzi and Tony DiTerlizzi (”A Very Cranky Book”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
- Kerri Maher (“All You Have to Do Is Call”) is in conversation with Greer Macallister at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Tickets are $5-$29.75.)
- Josh Barkan (”Wonder Travels: A Memoir”) and Andre Dubus III (”Such Kindness”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at The Burren Back Room at an event hosted by 24 Hour Concerts.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 20
- Lisa Perrin (”The League of Lady Poisoners”) as well as Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes (”A Haunted History of Invisible Women”) will discuss their books at 7:30 p.m. virtually via All She Wrote.
- Namrata Patel (”Scent of a Garden”) is in conversation with Karen Winn at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Daniel Mason (”North Woods”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- John Mulrooney (”Spooky Action”) and Eleni Sikelianos (”Your Kingdom”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Melissa Lozada-Oliva (”Candelaria”) is in conversation with Jamie Loftus at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Michael Waldman (”The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Wendy E. Parmet (”Constitutional Contagion”) is in conversation with Eric Boodman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY SEPT. 21
- Amitha Jagannath Knight (”Usha and the Big Digger”) will read her children’s book at 9:30 a.m. at Boston Athenaeum.
- Jared Harél (”Let Our Bodies Change the Subject”), Max Heinegg (”Going There”), Deborah Leipziger (”Story & Bone”), and Anastasia Vassos (”Nike Adjusting Her Sandal”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Erik Hoel (”The World Behind the World: Consciousness, Free Will, and the Limits of Science”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Shilpi Suneja (”House of Caravans”) is in conversation with Rishi Reddi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Dean King (”Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite”) will discuss his latest book at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society. (Tickets are $10 for non-members.)
- Tiya Miles (”Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation”) is in conversation with Laurel Thatcher Ulrich at 6 p.m. virtually via the New England Genealogical Society. (Tickets are $35.)
- Emily Monosson (”Blight”) will discuss her latest book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Linda Coombs (”Colonization and the Wampanoag Story”) will discuss her new book at 4 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Azzedine Downs (”Couscous Chronicles: Stories of Food, Love, and Donkeys from a Life Between Cultures”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY SEPT. 22
- Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (“Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune”) will discuss their new book at 7 p.m. at Old South Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $45.)
- Christopher Paul Harris (”To Build a Black Future: The Radical Politics of Joy, Pain, and Care”) is in conversation with Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jon Klassen (”The Skull”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5-$21.25)
- Jayne Anne Phillips (“Night Watch”) will discuss her latest book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Tickets are $5.)
SATURDAY SEPT. 23
- Tre’vell Anderson (”We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film”) will discuss their latest book at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote.
- Jon Klassen (”The Skull”) will discuss his latest book at 11 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $6-$29.99.)
- Mahani Teave (”The Girl Who Heard the Music”) will read her children’s book at 11 a.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Leah Hayes (”I Touched the Sun”) will discuss her new picture book at 2 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Oliver de la Paz (”The Diaspora Sonnets”), Jared Harél (”Let Our Bodies Change the Subject”), and Allison Adair (”The Clearing”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
