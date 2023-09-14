Helena Bonham Carter, ‘Nolly’ coming to ‘Masterpiece’

Russell T Davies has been responsible for some of the best TV of recent decades. The British writer-producer’s credits include the original, groundbreaking “Queer as Folk,” the 2005 revival of “Doctor Who,” “A Very English Scandal” with Hugh Grant, and HBO’s powerful near-future drama “Years and Years.”

Helena Bonham Carter (pictured in 2021 at Westminster Abbey) will portray Noele “Nolly” Gordon, a popular British TV star in the 1960s and ‘70s, in the three-part drama.

Now comes news that his latest, a three-part drama called “Nolly,” will premiere on PBS’ “Masterpiece” on March 17. The miniseries, which has already been on in the UK to mostly positive reviews, is based on the true story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, a popular British TV star in the 1960s and ‘70s. Her abrupt firing from the soap opera “Crossroads” in 1981 at the peak of the show’s success made headlines.

Oh, and before I forget, the star who plays Nolly is a red-haired Helena Bonham Carter, whose most recent TV work includes her turn as Princess Margaret on “The Crown.” Also in the cast: Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock,” “Game of Thrones”), Max Brown (“Downton Abbey,” “The Tudors”), and Con O’Neil (“Happy Valley”). OK, that’s enough British greatness for one item.

