FOOD

Rapper Ice Spice and Dunkin’ collaborate on new Munchkins drink for fall

The beverage was unveiled at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards in an ad directed by Ben Affleck

By Emma Glassman-Hughes Globe Staff,Updated September 14, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Ice Spice in a still from the ad, which also starred Ben Affleck. (He directed it, too.)

Ice Spice is having a moment, and so are her munchkins. Yes, the Bronx-born rapper beloved by the internet calls her fanbase the “munchkins,” but the bite-sized baked morsels from Dunkin’ also leveled up this week, when a new Munchkins drink — you read that right — was unveiled at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards in an ad directed by Ben Affleck.

If you thought Dunkin’s line of spiked coffees and teas was a step too far, you might want to sit down for this one: The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink features frozen coffee blended with pumpkin-flavored doughnut holes, something Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson described in a press release as a “collaboration you never knew you needed” and a combination that Dunkin’ has never officially explored until now. She added that the idea for the beverage came about because, apparently, “pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately.” And while the consistency sounds like it might have more in common with a baby bird’s lunch than a traditional pumpkin spice latte, there’s no need to panic just yet — the statement promised a texture “reminiscent” of a cookies-and-cream shake.

As for the ad, Affleck, Ice Spice, and Affleck’s exaggerated New England accent star in the spot, featuring the two A-listers in the midst of a brainstorming session. With pumpkin-inspired orange locks and acrylic nails, Ice Spice assures Affleck that she’s “a Dunkin’ girl,” adding that her fans are known as the munchkins, making this one a natural partnership. A skeptical Affleck attempts to rap, Ice Spice feigns embarrassment, and the rest is history.

In the same news release, Ice Spice said: “Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her @eglassmanhughes.

