Rapper Ice Spice and Dunkin’ collaborate on new Munchkins drink for fall

Ice Spice is having a moment, and so are her munchkins. Yes, the Bronx-born rapper beloved by the internet calls her fanbase the “munchkins,” but the bite-sized baked morsels from Dunkin’ also leveled up this week, when a new Munchkins drink — you read that right — was unveiled at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards in an ad directed by Ben Affleck.

If you thought Dunkin’s line of spiked coffees and teas was a step too far, you might want to sit down for this one: The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink features frozen coffee blended with pumpkin-flavored doughnut holes, something Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson described in a press release as a “collaboration you never knew you needed” and a combination that Dunkin’ has never officially explored until now. She added that the idea for the beverage came about because, apparently, “pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately.” And while the consistency sounds like it might have more in common with a baby bird’s lunch than a traditional pumpkin spice latte, there’s no need to panic just yet — the statement promised a texture “reminiscent” of a cookies-and-cream shake.