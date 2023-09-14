Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘GUTS’ world tour, including a stop in Boston in 2024

Powerhouse pop rocker Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Boston in 2024 as part of her recently announced “GUTS” world tour.

The three-time Grammy award winner, whose sophomore album ‘GUTS’ was released Sept. 8, will take the stage at the TD Garden on April 1. Rising pop star and “Hot to Go” singer Chappell Roan will serve as the evening’s special opening guest.

Fans who hope to catch the “Good 4 U” singer while she’s in town can register at oliviarodrigo.com now through Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. for access to tickets. After the registration period ends, randomly selected fans will receive codes enabling them to purchase tickets Sept. 20-21.