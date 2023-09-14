Photos: The past, present, and future along Dorchester Bay

The Boston Planning & Development Agency on Thursday approved a massive, 21-building mixed-use project on the site of the former Bayside Expo Center in Dorchester. The project intends to transform a 36-acre stretch along Mount Vernon Street and Morrissey Boulevard into a climate-resilient micro-city. The developer, Accordia Partners, has laid out plans for over 6 million square feet of commercial space, housing, and open land.

It will likely take at least a decade until the project is completed. So, in the meantime, take a look at the past, present, and potential future of the site: From its days as a convention center to its current use as a UMass Boston parking lot to its potential as a thriving urban center.