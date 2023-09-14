Avis promised a refund of $1,016, but where is it?

Two weeks later, I called Avis to check on the status of my refund. A representative said my reservation was never canceled. She promised to cancel it that day and said I should expect my refund in three to five business days.

I logged on to the Avis website and canceled the reservation for the car rental. I logged on to the same website again approximately one week later to confirm the cancellation. The website confirmed that my reservation was indeed canceled.

Q. I recently reserved a tour, which included a rental car with Avis. But earlier this year, shortly before leaving, I got sick. My doctor said that I should not travel.

Advertisement

I also received an email from Avis claiming that a refund of $1,016 had been issued and to allow up to 15 business days for the refund to post. But I have not received the money. Could you please help me?

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MICHAEL KIVEL, Burnsville, Minn.

A. I’m sorry to hear about your illness, and I hope you’re feeling better now. You did the responsible thing by canceling your trip.

Usually, a car rental reservation is fully refundable. But because you had booked your rental as part of a tour package, it got a little bit complicated. Your Avis rental was booked as part of your tour with Delta Vacations. So, while Avis agreed to refund you, it was not a straightforward refund process.

One tip: When you’re looking for a refund, always get everything in writing. It looks like you did a lot of calling, and unfortunately, there’s no record of a phone conversation unless you record it. (Recording a phone conversation may be illegal in some states.) Eventually, you received something in writing that promised you a refund. If you had chosen to dispute your credit card charge, that email would have been useful. A bank might see that as a credit memo and push the refund through.

Advertisement

I list the names, numbers, and email addresses of the Avis customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. A brief, polite email to them might have moved this refund along much faster. I also have some tips on how to get a faster refund on my site.

I contacted Avis on your behalf. A representative reached out to you and asked for your last credit card statement, which showed that Avis had not yet refunded you. The company finally sent you the $1,016.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at elliottadvocacy.org/help.



