Nonstop flights to Grenada, Maine’s Harvest on the Harbor, and a super bright headlamp

Calling all food aficionados: Tickets are on sale for Maine’s Harvest on the Harbor, a culinary celebration that is four delicious festivals rolled into one (Oct. 25-28). Taking place in the coastal city of Portland, events showcase the best of the state’s local bounty, from oysters to cheeses to distilled spirits, beer, and more. The kickoff celebration, TOAST!, raises a glass to the harvest season with members of the Maine Distillers Guild. Guests can savor Maine-made gins, vodkas, bourbons, rums, and more, while enjoying a variety of food pairings designed to complement the selection of spirits ($75). The following day, Gourmet Graze highlights Maine’s cheese and chocolate makers. The intimate tasting pairs these two luscious creations — including cheeses from Local Goods Gathered and chocolates from Bixby Chocolate, Dean’s Sweets, and Ragged Coast Chocolates — with your choice of Lunetta Prosecco, Yealands Wines, Bottega Vinaia, and locally roasted Coffee By Design selections ($75).

Lobster lovers won’t want to miss Friday night’s Maine Lobster Chef of the Year event, a friendly competition featuring a mix of rising-star and established Maine chefs. Attendees can graze from station to station and help select the People’s Choice award, along with a distinguished panel of judges who will announce the Lobster Chef of the Year ($110). On Saturday, the Maine Oysterfest with The Maine Oyster Company is the ultimate seafood celebration. Sip on refreshing libations while sampling offerings from more than two dozen Maine oyster farmers who are happy to shuck, serve, and chat with guests about all things oysters. This popular event has two ticketed two-hour sessions, starting at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. Each $90 ticket includes 18 oysters. Not enough? Add on 6 oysters, $12; 12 oysters, $24. https://harvestontheharbor.com

Beginning Nov. 4, the launch of JetBlue’s new nonstop Boston to Grenada service will make it easier than ever for Bostonians to travel to the island. Grenada Tourism Authority

THERE:

NONSTOP FLIGHT TO GRENADA DEBUTS

Ah, Grenada. Famed for its aromatic spices and organic chocolate, the destination is now promoting its Pure Grenada experience which includes the tri-islands of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique in the eastern Caribbean. The spiffy website invites visitors to explore its 40 white sandy beaches (including the renowned Grand Anse Beach), 15 waterfalls, six chocolate factories, four rum distilleries, and more than 30 dive sites, including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean, Bianca C, and the World’s First Underwater Sculpture Park. Check out places to stay, dine, dive, sail, and more, and learn about travel requirements and ways to get around the islands.

Beginning Nov. 4, the launch of JetBlue’s new nonstop Boston to Grenada service will make it easier than ever for Bostonians to travel to the island. The scheduled year-round flight will be on the carrier’s premium 159-seat A321 MINT aircraft with 16 lie-flat seats. Operating weekly on Saturdays, flights will depart Boston Logan International Airport in the morning to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, and arrive back in Boston the following Saturday evening. www.puregrenada.com

Infinity X1 has just released its 650/750 Lumen Hybrid Headlamp, a hands-free light that comes in handy for every type of adventure. Infinity X1

EVERYWHERE:

SUPER BRIGHT HEADLAMP

As fall arrives and winter approaches, there’s less daylight available for outdoor adventures. To bring light to the darkness, you may want to consider upgrading your arsenal of outdoor gear. Infinity X1 has just released its 650/750 Lumen Hybrid Headlamp, a hands-free light that comes in handy for every type of adventure — from camping to mountain biking to hiking — and can also be useful in unexpected situations such as a power outage, natural disaster, or a simple car breakdown. The water-resistant, lightweight, and durable headlamp is powered by the included rechargeable battery or dry cell batteries. Eight beam modes (with adjustable brightness outputs) include spot, flood, red light, spot with side light, flood with side light, and more. Includes one lithium ion rechargeable battery, three AAA Duracell batteries, and a user manual. $69. https://infinityx1.com/products/650-750-lumen-hybrid-headlamp

