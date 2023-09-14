Sul Tavolo brings pizza and wine to Sudbury; Tawakal Halal Café launches at MIT

Slip into Union Square favorite Juliet (263 Washington St.) for morning coffee through September and October, complete with free wireless, designed for checking email (or scrolling) and lingering. Enjoy a bakery-style menu with Filipino breakfast sandwiches from Johnny Boy Eats , starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Openings : Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Dr.) is a bit smokier with the addition of Blue Ribbon BBQ , which opened on Tuesday, Sept. 12. It’s the first urban location for the 28-year-old mini-chain, linking barbecue lovers in Arlington, Dedham, and Newton. Enjoy a variety of barbecue styles: sweet Kansas City beef ends, North Carolina pulled pork with vinegar-based sauce, and classic sides (mac-and-cheese, cornbread, potato salad). Visit daily from 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.

Chicken biryani at Tawakal Halal Cafe. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Life Alive Organic Café opens at Dedham’s Legacy Place (220 Legacy Place) on Tuesday, Sept. 19, making it a little easier to feel virtuous, even while shopping: Find plant-focused acai bowls, toasts, soups and broths, wraps, and cold-pressed juices daily from 7 a.m.

Tawakal Halal Café is now open at MIT. The East Boston Somali restaurant — recognized by Bon Appétit and the James Beard Awards for excellence and called “truly special” by the Globe — has a branch at The Launchpad (84 Massachusetts Ave.), replacing Las Palmas Dominican Kitchen. It’s known for falafel, roti wraps, bur (sweet, fried doughnut-style breads), and extra-potent hot sauce.

Sul Tavolo is slated to softly open in Sudbury this weekend, new from the team behind Nan’s Market and Sobre Mesa (29 Hudson Road). The pasta-pizza-wine pop-up serves Neapolitan pizza, arancini, bruschetta, spicy clam bucatini, chicken parmesan, and organic wines on the second floor of Sobre Mesa (known for coastal Mexican food), with plans to run through the winter. Cozy up Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

