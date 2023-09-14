Where to find foliage trackers for each New England state

Two resources we like for tracking foliage are the 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map , and Yankee Magazine’s interactive map of New England states, which can be found at newengland.com/seasons/fall/foliage/peak-fall-foliage-map .

The Globe reported late last month that experts are predicting a good fall foliage season this year after a mix of rainy and sunny stretches over the summer. “The kind of conditions that trees really like,” Richard Primack, a biology professor at Boston University, said at the time.

It’s always tricky trying to nail down when peak foliage will hit New England states, but in general, leaves start turning in the northern regions of Maine and New Hampshire around mid- to late September and peak in early to mid-October.

Advertisement

Here’s where to find foliage trackers for each state:

New Hampshire’s foliage tracker can be found at www.visitnh.gov/foliage-tracker. The slider will help those trying to plan the best time to visit.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

For foliage tracking in Vermont, check out vermontvacation.com’s forecaster at vermontvacation.com/landing-pages/recreation/foliage/foliage-forecaster. The site notes that, “in Vermont, the color starts in northern regions and at higher elevations, progressing southward and downward into the valleys.” You can also sign up on the site to get weekly fall foliage reports delivered to your inbox.

In Maine, reporting for the state’s official foliage map started this week. “The 2023 Maine Fall Foliage Report kicked off on Sept. 15, 2023. Find the map and latest conditions at mainefoliage.com, plus trip-planning tips. You can also sign up there to get weekly foliage reports by email.

Find a link to a map tracking Massachusetts’ foliage at www.visit-massachusetts.com/state/foliage. The state Office of Travel and Tourism (visitma.com) directs visitors to the Smoky Mountains foliage tracker. Check out www.visitma.com/things-to-do/seasons-2/fall-foliage.

Advertisement

Ideas for foliage day trips and a link to Rhode Island’s foliage tracking map can be found at www.visitri.com/state/foliage. The site directs visitors to the Almanac’s foliage map at www.almanac.com/fall-foliage-color-map-when-peak-foliage.

Connecticut’s foliage season arrives a little later, with peak conditions expected between Oct. 5 and Nov. 8. Find an interactive foliage map at www.depdata.ct.gov/forestry/foliage/foliagemap.htm.





Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her @morrisglobe.