Amplify LatinX: Honoring 100 change-making leaders across Massachusetts

They are elected officials and school principals, innovators and entrepreneurs, artists and scientists, doctors and CEOs. They run nonprofits and companies big and small. Their heritage reflects 18 countries and they work and live across the state. But the people here have one thing in common: They are working to make Massachusetts better. The Globe Magazine is featuring Amplify LatinX ’s inaugural ALX100 , a list honoring 100 leaders who were nominated by their communities and selected by an independent committee, to highlight the impact by people of Hispanic and Latin American heritage across the Commonwealth. The goal of the list? To honor hard work and to inspire the next generation of change makers.

Advertisement

How the ALX100 was created

Amplify LatinX is a nonpartisan nonprofit working to expand Hispanic leadership, galvanize legislative and public support, and champion economic mobility. To create the ALX100, Amplify LatinX issued a call for nominations to its network of 10,000-plus people. An independent committee selected honorees based on community impact and other variables, including diversity of geography, industry, and gender identity. The Globe Magazine had no influence on the selections, and Amplify LatinX employees, board members, and contractors were ineligible for the list. Nominate a Massachusetts resident for next year’s ALX100 at info@amplifylatinx.com.



