Amplify LatinX: Honoring 100 change-making leaders across Massachusetts

They are elected officials and school principals, innovators and entrepreneurs, artists and scientists, doctors and CEOs. They run nonprofits and companies big and small. Their heritage reflects 18 countries and they work and live across the state. But the people here have one thing in common: They are working to make Massachusetts better. The Globe Magazine is featuring Amplify LatinX’s inaugural ALX100, a list honoring 100 leaders who were nominated by their communities and selected by an independent committee, to highlight the impact by people of Hispanic and Latin American heritage across the Commonwealth. The goal of the list? To honor hard work and to inspire the next generation of change makers.
Advertisement
How the ALX100 was created
Amplify LatinX is a nonpartisan nonprofit working to expand Hispanic leadership, galvanize legislative and public support, and champion economic mobility. To create the ALX100, Amplify LatinX issued a call for nominations to its network of 10,000-plus people. An independent committee selected honorees based on community impact and other variables, including diversity of geography, industry, and gender identity. The Globe Magazine had no influence on the selections, and Amplify LatinX employees, board members, and contractors were ineligible for the list. Nominate a Massachusetts resident for next year’s ALX100 at info@amplifylatinx.com.
Read more from the My Boston History issue:
- Marcela García: What does it mean to lose special places where Latinos gather in Boston?
- Ahead of Central American Independence Day in Boston, I went searching for a taste of home
- A lighting designer shines a spotlight on the lack of diversity backstage
- My night at Havana Club, the heart of salsa and bachata dancing in Cambridge
- Perspective: When will we make sure the people who work our farms and cook our food are well fed?