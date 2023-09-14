‘Pornographic films’ allegedly shot on yacht in Nantucket harbor where retired doctor was arrested, man told police

The boat’s owner, Scott Anthony Burke, a 69-year-old Florida man and retired doctor, is currently charged with eight drug and weapons counts in Nantucket District Court stemming from the Sept. 5 incident. He has pleaded not guilty.

The stunning details were laid out in a Nantucket police affidavit for a warrant to search the yacht.

Pornographic films were allegedly being shot earlier this month on the Jess Conn, an 80-foot yacht whose owner was arrested on drug and gun charges Sept. 5 while the vessel was docked in Nantucket Harbor, according to a man who had spoken by phone with a distressed woman on the boat.

Advertisement

According to the affidavit, a Dallas man called Nantucket police at 7:45 a.m. that morning and said his friend, a 33-year-old woman, was on the Jess Conn and that he thought she’d overdosed. The man told police he’d been speaking with her all night via FaceTime, and that she “mentioned wanting to get off the boat” before she passed out and the call dropped, the filing said.

The woman indicated “they were doing drugs all weekend long and people on the boat had been making pornographic films,” the man told police, adding that the woman “stated that the drugs were ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy and cocaine.”

Authorities boarded the vessel, which was anchored in Nantucket Harbor, at 8:25 a.m.

Burke, the affidavit said, led first responders to a bedroom where the woman was laying on a bed, “awake but extremely lethargic.” Firefighters began evaluating the woman, who said she didn’t feel safe and was “afraid to be on the boat,” the document said.

Firefighters led the woman off the yacht, and she was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile police observed a handgun located to right of the bed in plain view, as well as a small zip-lock back that allegedly contained cocaine, according to the affidavit. Police also saw two clear packages containing “multiple blue pills,” the filing said.

Advertisement

Initially Burke was “extremely uncooperative” when police tried to speak with him, the affidavit said.

“Due to his behavior and being uncooperative, Scott was detained and placed into handcuffs” and agreed to speak with officers after being read his Miranda rights, officials said.

He then admitted that he owned the boat and that the bedroom was his, and he also told police he had a firearms license issued out of Florida, records show. But that license expired last year, per the affidavit.

“Scott also indicated that there was a second firearm in the area,” the affidavit said, and he was later taken to the police station where he gave another interview at 10:36 a.m.

He told police the woman “was an employee of the boat” hired three to four weeks prior, the document said. He also said a second woman had been staying on the vessel, and that she’d been drinking and taking Adderall.

“Burke also denied any knowledge of any illegal narcotics on the yacht,” the affidavit said.

Police called the second woman later that morning and she told them she’d left “some medications, including Adderall 30′s,” on the boat, and that a doctor had prescribed them to her, according to the filing.

Pursuant to the warrant, authorities ultimately seized a number of items from the yacht including more than more than 43 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of ketamine, $2,300 in cash, two guns and ammunition, and a pair of priority overnight FedEx envelopes, according to court papers.

Advertisement

They also seized two iPads, a laptop, and a cellphone.

“These items will be transferred to a law enforcement facility located within the state of MA for the purpose of conducting a forensic examination” of the electronics, the affidavit said. “The results of the forensic examination will be available for discovery upon completion.”

Burke’s lawyer, Hank Brennan, didn’t immediately respond to voice and email messages seeking comment Thursday morning.

At a court hearing last week, Brennan described the woman on the boat as a friend of the ship’s captain and said she’d been hired to work as a server on the yacht. Burke had more than a dozen guests on the yacht in the week leading up to his arrest, including guests invited by crew members, Brennan said.

When members of the crew left the yacht to attend a wedding, the woman asked if she could stay on board for a couple days until they returned, Brennan said in an interview after the hearing.

Burke agreed she could stay, and Brennan said a “disgruntled ex-boyfriend,” upset she had stayed on the vessel, called police so they would search the yacht.

“Now he is paying the price for being kind,” Brennan said of his client after the hearing.

Brennan said Burke was not aware his gun license had expired, something he called an “administrative oversight.” Brennan said Burke does not use drugs and does not sell them.

Advertisement

In court, Brennan said Burke was a successful surgeon for 35 years and described him as a “humanitarian” who has traveled to Haiti and Rwanda to provide medical services to people in need. Brennan said his client has given “an enormous portion” of his wealth away through donations to colleges and scholarship programs.

Burke was first licensed to practice medicine in Colorado in 1981. His license in that state expired in 2021, according to Colorado Board of Medicine records.

About 20 years ago, he founded a Denver-based company, Injury Finance, which describes itself online as “the industry leader in medical funding” that was “created to serve an uninsured and under-insured population in need of medical treatment.”

The company said last week that Burke currently has “no affiliation” with it.

The next hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for Oct. 2, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.