After new safety troubles, feds put T on tighter leash

The Federal Transit Administration’s Chief Safety Officer, Joe DeLorenzo, sent T General Manager Phillip Eng a letter Thursday that cited four recent near miss incidents, in which trains came dangerously close to workers on or around the MBTA’s subway tracks. The letter said that the T failed to report them and ordered the T to immediately retrain all dispatchers and supervisors in the operations control center, among other overhauls.

Federal regulators are once again warning the MBTA that if the agency doesn’t take immediate actions to prevent safety failures on its subway, they could cut off track access — effectively shutting down service — until officials are confident that the T can keep workers safe.

The letter also put the Boston-area agency on a short leash, saying the T now must now report to regulators “all near misses that occur within 2 hours of the incident’s occurrence” and provide investigative reports about them to the FTA within 30 days.

Thursday’s FTA letter comes just just five months after a nearly identical letter in which the federal agency also told the T that there was a “substantial risk of death or personal injury” after five other near miss incidents and one serious worker injury.

“FTA deems it necessary to outline additional actions that MBTA must undertake immediately to ensure the safety of transit workers working [in the track area],” the Thursday letter said. “Failure to comply with these requirements may result in suspension of all activities that place workers [in the track area], including maintenance and inspection, until FTA is confident that the MBTA can ensure workers are adequately protected from collisions.”

By next Wednesday, the T must provide the FTA and its state safety oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities, “a detailed explanation of the delays in reporting near misses that have occurred since August 1, 2023,” according to the letter.

By next Thursday, the T must provide the FTA and DPU evidence that it has retrained and tested all dispatchers and supervisors in its operations control center on the process for entering track worker locations into the agency’s system and ensuring worker locations are updated throughout shifts. The T must also start to do daily audits to ensure compliance with the process.

By Sept. 25, the T must submit an analysis of all recent near miss incidents to the FTA and DPU along with a list of actions the agency is taking to prevent similar incidents going forward.

By Sept. 28, the T must submit to the FTA “a verification plan that ensures the accuracy of bi-directional communication between workers” on or near the track and the main communications center. The T must also submit a plan to the FTA and DPU to ensure that all train operators and supervisors are briefed on the locations of all workers prior to the start of their shifts.

The Globe on Wednesday reported on near miss incidents in recent weeks including a startling situation near North Quincy Station.

On Aug. 10 at 11:10 a.m., a trainee and an instructor operating a Red Line subway train noticed a flag worker in the track area as the train was traveling 30 miles per hour near North Quincy Station, according to a preliminary report of the incident obtained by the Globe.

“The instructor immediately directed that the train be placed into emergency,” and the train stopped about 150 feet beyond the flagger, the report said.

According to the report, a work crew was located beyond a curve in the tracks in the shadow of a bridge, and overgrown vegetation next to the track area was partially obstructing the flagger. Moreover, the train operator was unaware of the work crew because they didn’t hear a radio call, the report said.

“Based on the report from the radio department, it does not appear that the train radio was in the on/active position at the time of the event,” the report said.

In Thursday’s letter, the FTA said it is restricting the kinds of work that the T can do on its tracks until it adds extra protections like additional flag sites and lanterns to better protect workers, the letter said.

It was not immediately clear how the latest federal intervention will affect the T’s ability to make much needed track repairs to reduce slow zones across the subway system that have created extra painfully long commutes this year. The T is planning to shut down much of the Red Line and Mattapan Line for repairs next month. As of Wednesday, around 26 percent of the T’s subway tracks had defects that required slow zones, according to the agency.

Earlier this week, Eng sent a letter to the FTA’s DeLorenzo outlining three of the recent near misses: the one on the Red Line on Aug. 10 as well another Red Line incident on Sept. 6 and one on the Green Line on Aug. 28. In his letter, Eng said the agency was “disappointed” that the near misses are still occurring and and vowed to continue working to prevent such incidents.

It was not immediately clear when the fourth recent near miss cited by the FTA on the Green Line occurred.

At a meeting of the safety subcommittee of T’s oversight board on Thursday, Patrick Lavin, chief safety officer at MassDOT, provided an overview of how the MBTA is responding to the FTA’s demands.

For the time being, Rod Brooks, the MBTA’s Senior Advisor for Capital, Operations, and Safety, will be in charge of implementing changes aimed at better protecting workers on and near the tracks, Lavin said. The T is in the process of hiring another person with a background in signaling to fill that role on a permanent basis, Lavin said.

Brooks joined the MBTA earlier this summer from the Long Island Railroad, which was previously led by Eng. He has been overseeing the T’s safety department, where Tim Lesniak is acting chief safety officer, while the agency looks for a permanent successor for Ronald Ester, who left the MBTA on Aug. 30.

Lavin said the T has also enhanced protection for workers who are going onto the tracks to perform tasks that don’t require equipment or tools. Previously, the T protected those workers by prohibiting trains from accessing the areas where the employees were on the tracks. Now those workers must also be accompanied by a flagger, Lavin said.

“If you’re performing a visual inspection, your attention is diverted from looking for trains so we’ve corrected that,” he said.

The T is also auditing how it has used the protection system that prohibits trains from accessing areas where employees are working and taking measures to improve “situational awareness” about employees on the tracks, Lavin said.

Robert Butler, a member of the T’s Board of Directors, asked Lavin what he thought about the FTA’s letter.

“This is a nasty letter, as you know sir,” Butler said.

“This is not an uncommon occurrence,” Lavin said, adding that he has “skin like an alligator.”

Just last summer, the FTA wrapped up its nearly unprecedented safety management inspection of the MBTA, finding the agency had too few workers, too little training and maintenance, and weak safeguards. The FTA ordered the T to staff up, improve communication with front-line workers, and bolster safety checks, among dozens of required actions.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi. Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.