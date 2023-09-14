Amid migrant influx, AG Campbell launches grant program to support immigration workers

“Legal services organizations play a crucial role in helping new arrivals navigate complex immigration systems and secure basic needs, such as work authorization,” Campbell said in a statement. “I am immensely proud to... expand the diligent work of our office in ensuring that migrants to Massachusetts receive the protections and opportunities they need to support their families and contribute to our economy.”

Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced a $750,000 grant program Thursday with the goal of alleviating some of the strain on a thinly stretched network of organizations offering legal services to the thousands of immigrants who have poured into the state in recent months.

Campbell’s announcement comes as Massachusetts has received an unprecedented number of new arrivals, which have pushed legal and social service providers to their limits. Governor Maura Healey said last month that more than 100 families a day are seeking emergency shelter, a jump from the 68 families per day that were looking for housing in March, and quadruple the 25 families who sought help from the state each day in March 2022.

The state’s emergency shelter system — required by law to provide housing for pregnant women and families with children — is currently housing approximately 6,400 families, more than a third of whom are immigrants, according to state officials. Massachusetts is the only right-to-shelter state in the country, and as many towns have found themselves unexpectedly welcoming hundreds of migrants, residents have clashed over whether their communities should have to bear the responsibility of caring for families fleeing disaster.

Campbell said the grant program will fund nonprofits and their community partners, and provide money for “a wide range of immigration-related legal services” including employment authorization, to help immigrants get jobs more quickly. The authorization process has continued to drag and has become a major hurdle for families hoping to resettle and start work; both Campbell and Healey have called on the Biden administration to expedite the authorization process and reduce an ever-growing bottleneck.

Grant money can also be used to pay for more indirect support, such as upgrades to case management software, office supplies for staff, or equipment needed to open new mobile clinics.

Jeffrey Thielman, president and CEO of the International Institute of New England, which provides legal aid to arriving immigrants in addition to help with education and employment, said additional resources are “needed everywhere.”

“The demand is huge, and there’s definitely an urgent need for more support,” he said. “Anything we can do to add staff to help people in the shelters apply for employment authorization would be a good start.”

Thielman said his organization recently hired a new attorney dedicated to working with sheltering families, but that he “can’t seem to find and train people fast enough” to meet the growing need.

“People in the shelters need many things: help getting authorized to work, job placement support, English classes, and general case management,” he added. “So any help we can get is appreciated.”

The program follows efforts from Healey earlier this summer to increase legal services for arriving immigrants. In July, Healey began rolling out a first-of-its-kind program that connects six legal providers and 10 case management organizations to families in 34 shelters statewide. And on Wednesday, she turned to state lawmakers to ask for an additional $250 million to bolster the overwhelmed emergency shelter system.

Awardees can receive an annual award of up to $100,000, Campbell’s office said. Applicants should be nonprofit organizations providing legal services, but are encouraged to partner with one or more community-based organizations.

Application instructions and more information are available on the attorney general’s website, and questions about the grant can be addressed to AGOgrants@mass.gov and should be submitted on or before Sep. 29.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.