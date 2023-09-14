Cambridge offered residents $200 checks to throw block parties. Permit applications tripled.

Officials said this week that they saw interest in hosting block parties skyrocket this summer after launching a pilot program where the city gave $200 checks to people organizing neighborhood gatherings on their streets.

Turns out if you offer Cambridge residents cash to throw a block party, they’ll take you up on it.

“Since the block party program was announced, applications have tripled,” Sandra Clarke, deputy director of the city’s Community Development Department, said in an email.

Already this year, there have been 78 applications for permits, which allow residents to block off roadways to vehicular traffic and arrange shindigs for their neighbors. That number is up from 23 permit applications last year.

The city has handed out 59 of the $200 grants, for a total of $11,800. So far, 35 parties have been thrown, with more coming up later this year.

The $200 grants can be spent on whatever might spark a group hangout, be it food, decorations, entertainment, or even prizes for games. Free playground and sports equipment is also available through the city’s Play Streets program.

When it launched in the spring, officials pitched the program as a way to encourage people to meet their neighbors by providing the fuel for outdoor gatherings likely to draw crowds and bring people together.

And it worked, said Paxton Thedford, 29, who helped plan a block party on Bristol Street in Kendall Square in July.

Thedford said by the time he noticed ads for the program earlier this year, and decided he wanted to host one of his own, fliers for a similar event had already popped up on his street — posted by someone else who apparently had the same idea.

So he got in touch them and they decided to collaborate.

“From its inception, it connected people on the block,” Thedford said.

Soon, they recruited neighbors to volunteer with putting it on, and collected email addresses for several people nearby who he might never have met otherwise.

They used the $200 fund to buy food for a barbecue, as well as for a dance instructor to lead a public class on the closed-down street. Friends and neighbors showed up with potluck dishes, and kids from the neighborhood dropped by to play ladder golf and navigate an obstacle course, using equipment that had been dropped off by the city.

The weather turned out to be a little soggy, but “despite the rain, people took the lesson from the dance instructor and then just kept partner dancing.”

“It was a pretty good time,” Thedford said.

Thedford wasn’t the only one to recognize the new initiative’s benefits and potential. In June, Fortune magazine highlighted both the Play Streets program and the block party funding as major reasons why it put Cambridge at the top of its “50 Best Places to Live for Families” list.

“For people looking to relocate, a great place to live is more than the resources offered — a strong sense of community is among the top considerations,” Fortune wrote. “Cambridge officials are taking note and investing in strengthening their residents’ bonds.”

Besides “community connectedness,” the publication also took into consideration “quality of healthcare, aging resources, and education.”

For those looking to foster a sense of community, there’s still more time to party: Applications for the pilot program and grant money are still being accepted for the fall, officials said.

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him @SpencerBuell.