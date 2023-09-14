Dana-Farber, in break with Brigham and Women’s, will build new cancer center with Beth Israel

“We would like to believe that a new inpatient hospital solely dedicated to adult cancer patients would really improve the patient experience and quality of that care,” said Dr. Laurie Glimcher, chief executive of Dana-Farber. “We believe that our best path forward is through this new collaboration, one which is going to both offer coordinated care across all oncology needs and create a dedicated new cancer hospital.”

The new hospital, to be located on Beth Israel’s Longwood Medical Area campus, will be operated under the Dana-Farber license, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and its affiliated physician group, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, providing surgical oncology care and medical subspecialty expertise.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have announced plans to build a new free-standing inpatient hospital for adult cancer care in Boston, breaking the cancer hospital’s almost 30-year relationship with Brigham and Women’s in a move executives said will reshape oncology care in the region.

The deal will move Dana-Farber’s inpatient oncology care away from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which has provided it since the mid-90s, after Boston Globe health columnist Betsy Lehman died of an overdose of chemotherapy drugs while undergoing treatment at Dana-Farber. Until then, Dana-Farber had provided inpatient oncology care within its own hospital.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has combined the strengths of a leading medical oncology and research institute and one of the nation’s most respected hospitals to achieve the best outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients battling cancer, providing them with the latest in cancer treatment and access to pioneering new therapies through clinical trials,” Brigham and Women’s said in a statement Thursday. It added, “There will be no changes to the excellent care that our patients currently receive.”

Today, Dana-Farber patients receive outpatient care, including chemotherapy infusions, at the Institute, but are admitted for inpatient care to Brigham and Women’s — connected to Dana-Farber by a bridge. Dana-Farber physicians provide care to patients while they are at the Brigham, though Brigham doctors provide surgical oncology, radiation oncology therapy, radiology and pathology services.

Dana-Farber’s move away from the Brigham comes as Brigham has begun more closely integrating with its sister facility Massachusetts General Hospital, which has its own cancer center. Cancer care has not yet been integrated at Mass General Brigham.

Glimcher denied that the timing of this move was related to Brigham’s connections with Dana-Farber’s competition. Instead, building an independent cancer center has been a longheld vision.

She noted that Dana-Farber’s cancer program (currently ranked in partnership with Brigham and Women’s) was the highest ranked cancer center in New England by U.S. News and World Report, followed by Beth Israel’s.

“Our collaboration is solely driven by a desire to offer patients something that doesn’t currently exist in this market,” she said.

However, the move is a massive realignment that will bolster the size and scope of Beth Israel while moving Dana-Farber away from the dominant health system in the market.

For at least the next five years, inpatient oncology care will continue at the Brigham, Glimcher said. What happens with satellite operations that are jointly run in the community after the five years is not yet clear.

Inpatient pediatric oncology care will remain at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dana-Farber has jointly provided oncology care with Children’s since its founding in 1947.

Once a new clinical building is constructed, Beth Israel’s existing cancer care will move into the new space on the West Campus, connected to current clinical buildings with likely a bridge and tunnel. Beth Israel said the building would go at the current site of Joslin Diabetes Center, with Joslin to begin a relocation process for both its patient care and research enterprise.

The hospitals could not yet detail how their two programs would integrate, and whether Beth Israel’s existing inpatient and outpatient cancer care would merge with Dana-Farber’s. Dana-Farber will keep outpatient oncology operations in its current building.

Other details have yet to be worked out, including how many beds the new clinical building will have and its design. The state’s Department of Public Health, Health Policy Commission and the city will weigh in on the collaborative partnership, the creation of new beds and the building design. The Medicare program will also review relocating and expanding the number of Dana-Farber beds.

Glimcher said it was the right decision to eliminate inpatient cancer care from the confines of Dana-Farber in the years after Lehman’s death. But the organization’s vision has evolved to include the full spectrum of cancer care, anchored by inpatient care.

Dana-Farber executives thought carefully about whether to rebuild inpatient capabilities internally or do so with another partner, Glimcher said, ultimately opting to join with Beth Israel.

“It seemed it was the right thing to do for health care costs, and given the excellence of Beth Israel’s surgeons, and also their medical subspecialties,” Glimcher said. “There was no need to copy that.”

Having a dedicated space for adult cancer care was of particular importance, said Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health, the parent organization of BIDMC.

“There’s no question that you get better outcomes when you can dedicate a facility and a team or a set of teams solely to a disease state,” Tabb said. “So these are beds, these are people, these are programs that will solely dedicate themselves to taking care of people with cancer. And that’s just not the same as mixing in with everything else,” Tabb said.

Despite much of cancer and medical care moving to the outpatient setting, Glimcher said there was a growing need for inpatient care. The incidence of cancer has increased as people live longer. Cancer in young people is also on the rise.

Tabb said today there aren’t enough beds to take care of cancer patients, and the beds that are available are sometimes occupied with patients needing non-cancer medical care.

“We are never going to get away from the fact that there’s a desperate need for inpatient care for cancer,” Tabb said. “These are patients uniquely sick and intense. There is always going to be a subset of those patients — and at the moment, there are more of them than we can even hold — that need inpatient care. They need around the clock, intense surgical or medical treatment that can only be provided in the hospital.”

Glimcher acknowledged that the plans were a shift for patients, some of whom might remain at the Brigham and said she had a deep respect for the hospital.

“We value our long standing and successful partnership with Brigham and Women’s. As we look to how we can best support our vision for the future of cancer care, we really fully explored every option possible,” Glimcher said. “Ultimately, this decision that we’ve made is informed by how we believe we can best deliver on our long standing commitment to creating a hospital devoted exclusively to treating adult cancer patients.”

