Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at restaurant in Chelsea

“Smoke was pushing out from one side indicating a basement fire,” Quatieri said.

Around 9:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the blaze at the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant at 238 5th St., Deputy Chief John Quatieri said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a restaurant in Chelsea that broke out Thursday morning, officials said.

Once on scene, firefighters were unable to access the basement, and the fire extended up, Quatieri said.

After about 45 minutes, Quatieri said they pulled out all the responders because of the dangerous conditions and took a defensive approach.

Firefighters reentered the building after about an hour, Quatieri said.

The restaurant was closed when the fire began, Quatieri said, and there were no injuries reported.

Two firefighters were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, Quatieri said.

Responders are still on scene putting out hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire. Quatieri said.

