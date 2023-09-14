Governor’s Council approves four Healey pardon requests, as tensions flare at meeting

Councilor Tara Jacobs said she noticed a common thread connecting the most recent recommendations and Healey’s first round of clemency in June. They were “almost exclusively” to give a second chance to people who committed “criminal offenses occurring during teenage years, during emerging adult years,” she said during the votes.

At the outset of the session, the Governor’s Council unanimously consented to the latest pardons recommended by Governor Maura Healey, granting forgiveness to four individuals -- Joanne Booth, Kenny Jean, Murphy Smith, and Evan Willey -- for convictions ranging from drunken driving to armed robbery between 1979 and 2016.

A Governor’s Council meeting that featured approval of four new pardons took an unexpected turn Wednesday as one member persistently rebuked her colleagues before councilors across the room successfully moved to establish a new Rules Committee for the elected panel.

“I think it’s so important just to highlight and reflect on the injustices that have been carried out in the distant decades past, when emerging adulthood wasn’t as well understood as it is today,” said the Western Massachusetts councilor. “With the cognitive development and the impact of teen impulse control issues -- not understanding consequences -- occurring, and then having an impact that has had a lifelong limitation on a full life lived.”

With the pardons in the books, Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll, who generally presides over council meetings, commended the members on their “due diligence” and “ability to move through things like this in a really professional manner.”

“So, thank you. It’s appreciated, and ... ,” Driscoll said, trailing off as Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney interrupted and asked to make a statement.

Devaney declaimed a pre-written speech in which she slammed five of her six colleagues for not attending a public comment session she hosted Sept. 6 about the proposed Kenny Jean pardon. She alleged that other councilors had organized a “boycott” of the hearing.

“And the boycott did not disrespect me. It disrespected the office of the Governor’s Council, the petitioner, the witnesses, and the people that attended. I have learned, lieutenant governor, it’s not always popular to do the right thing,” the Watertown Democrat said.

The wide-ranging speech also revisited old council controversies, such as the temporary blackout of the council’s livestream in early 2022, and former councilors whose clerk magistrate nominations she opposed in years past.

“I know they are doing their best,” Devaney said of her colleagues, before waving her hand at someone sitting across the chamber and saying, “I don’t want smirking, please.” She added, “But this is not kindergarten stuff.”

Driscoll cut in with a reminder to “direct your comments through the chair,” prompting Devaney to say she did not “want to debate over this.” The 24-year councilor attempted to launch back into the speech as Driscoll told her she had “had time to offer a comment.”

With a rebuttal to Devaney’s charges, Councilor Terry Kennedy, a member for 12 years, called the “boycott” allegation “completely nonsensical.”

“It’s the first I’ve heard of that. I wasn’t here because I was on trial down at the Boston Municipal Court,” said Kennedy, an attorney who makes frequent courtroom appearances.

The Lynnfield Democrat also claimed that the hearing was scheduled on less than a week’s notice, despite a “rule that [Devaney is] always trying to enforce” about scheduling hearings two weeks in advance.

As Devaney again sought the floor, Driscoll said from the chair that she did not “want us to have a back-and-forth.”

“I said I didn’t want to debate, but let me just finish,” replied an agitated Devaney. Driscoll was still talking as Devaney began speaking again about the Jean hearing.

While the Watertown councilor raised her voice and persisted with her remarks, Driscoll named her from the chair six times in 20 seconds, at one point picking up the gavel and holding it above the sounding block.



