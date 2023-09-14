10 Holliston students monitored by nurse, leave school after participating in spicy chip challenge, officials say

“This was discovered immediately due to the physical distress the chip created for all of the students involved,” Jordan wrote in a message that was posted on the school district’s website. “All students who ate or touched the chip were monitored by the nursing staff and picked up by their families immediately. It was recommended by the nurse that the students go to the emergency room.”

David Jordan, principal of the Robert Adams Middle School, said approximately 10 students participated in the so-called “One Chip Challenge” during the seventh grade lunch break on Monday.

A group of middle school students in Holliston had to be picked up from school after they participated in a social media challenge that involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip, officials said.

Advertisement

Noting the recent death of Harris Wolobah, a 14-year-old Worcester boy who died after participating in the same spicy chip challenge, Jordan recommended that families speak to their middle schoolers about the risks and dangers of participating in such stunts.

“The product has since been pulled from the store shelves,” Jordan wrote. “Paqui, the chip used in the challenge, contains very high levels of capsaicin, which has been found to cause esophageal damage, heart problems, and restrict breathing at the levels in the chip. The ‘One Chip Challenge’ is another example of one of the highly risky, and sometimes life threatening, Tik Tok challenges that middle schoolers are particularly vulnerable to participating in due to their age-related development and interests.

“I ask that all families please speak to their children about the risks of ‘challenges’ of this nature and be aware that your child may have or may be considering participating in a challenge such as this,” the statement continued.

Superintendent Susan E. Kustka said none of the students became seriously ill, “but this could have been much more serious.”

Advertisement

In a message to families, Kustka wrote that the Paqui chip company’s disclaimer states that the chip “should not be ingested by individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods, have allergies to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, and those who are minors, are pregnant or have any medical conditions.”

Kustka said students should not bring Paqui chips into school.

“The side effects caused by the pepper dust, the same ingredient in pepper spray, include blue tinged vomiting and severe abdominal pain. Other serious side effects include burning in eyes, nose and throat, coughing, trouble breathing, sweating and mouth pain,” Kustka wrote. “This challenge is a serious health and safety concern for our students so we ask that students not bring these Paqui chips into school buildings and that families communicate with their children about this serious safety concern.”

The company said it is working with retailers to remove the product from stores and is offering refunds for “any purchases of our single-serve one chip challenge product.” To request a refund, call 1-866-528-6848 or visit www.theonechip.com.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.