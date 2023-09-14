Mayor Wu says city will be prepared for heavy rains, winds and minor flooding from Hurricane Lee

“Conditions are still anticipated to be similar to that of a nor’easter,” Mayor Michelle Wu said during the City Hall briefing. “Currently the projections are that we expect to get four inches of rain across the city, with wind speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.”

The worst of Hurricane Lee is expected to miss Boston this weekend, but the city will still see heavy rain and wind starting Friday night with the deluge forecasted to peak around 6 a.m. Saturday, officials told reporters Wednesday.

“We are paying particular attention to those areas of the city that are on the coast and tend to receive the brunt of flooding whenever we do get storms like this,” Wu said. “Neighborhoods like East Boston, Charlestown, the South End, and the North End.”

City officials, Wu said, have been in touch with all permitted crane operators in the city to make sure the construction equipment is secured before the storm hits.

“And we’re coordinating internally on where to be ready to deploy floodwalls and sandbags if necessary,” Wu said.

The mayor stressed that residents should avoid touching downed wires and instead call them in.

“If you see a downed wire, do not touch that wire or anything that it is touching,” Wu said, urging constituents to call 911 to report down wires or the city’s 311 hotline to report downed trees.

“Finally, if it’s safe to do so, please help us keep catch basins clear,” Wu said. “These are the grates where the water drains down into our water and sewer infrastructure. And when leaves and branches and litter get caught up in them, it can lead to unnecessary flooding.”

Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief of environment, energy, and open Space, also briefed reporters and provided specifics on the timeline of the storm’s expected impact in Boston.

“If the storm continues on its current trajectory, the peak surge will be felt in Boston around 6 a.m., which is close to our low tide,” White-Hammond said. “However, a low level of surge may continue, such that at our high tide around 1 p.m., we could see minor flooding in low-lying areas, like Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, Long Wharf downtown, and Lewis Mall in East Boston.”

Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke was on hand as well. He told reporters all his firefighters are trained in water rescues, and that “extra manpower” will be working during the storm.

“We have two water rescue, high-water rescue vehicles that are going to be stationed in the risky areas so they can excavate, take people out if they have to,” Burke said. “We also have the marine units in the harbor and we have a boat in the Charles River. Along with this, the rescue companies have zodiacs, which are inflatable boats that are stationed throughout the city.”

Burke said the zodiacs will be used for any necessary water rescues.

He reiterated the mayor’s call for people not to touch downed power lines and said the Fire Department will have “extra staff that is going to stay with the [downed] power lines to free up the fire trucks to go to other emergencies.”

Burke also cautioned residents against walking or driving through standing water.

The National Weather Service said bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast with rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches possible in a short period of time.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.