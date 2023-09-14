What you can expect Hurricane Lee to look like in New England

Lowering dew points can be seen in this loop as drier air arrives from the north.

Most of our air conditioners have been humming the majority of the month and it will be good to get a nice night of sleeping without them. The sunshine will be bright and winds will be light. The nice weather will quickly return on Sunday but we have to get through Hurricane Lee in between.

A cold front passed offshore early Thursday allowing more typical September air to arrive. It’s one of those days where the dew points fall and you can keep the windows open.

The trend of the models has been slightly east overnight. This is good news. The further out the storm is — even with a large wind field — the less impactful it will be. As a matter of fact, on its current trajectory, rainfall may not even make it west of Route 128.

Again, this is positive, as a lot of those areas have received three times normal rainfall the past few months.

The track of the storm as forecast has the center of the storm hundred of miles east of the coastline, but the impacts on the western side can still be notable. NOAA

I expect the worst of the storm to arrive in the early morning hours Saturday and continue up until about noon before things trend quieter.

The maximum westward extent of the rain will occur around sunrise and then start to pull away for the afternoon. A wobble of the storm by 25 or 50 miles in either direction could push the rain a little farther inland or keep it from ever reaching Boston.

It’s honestly one of those tight gradients where we’ll have to watch the radar trends once Saturday gets here. I’m less concerned about flooding from rainfall at this point.

The projected total rainfall from Hurricane Lee keeps the heaviest rainfall over Cape Cod and into Maine. A wobble of the eventual track will impact the western extent of this area of rain. WeatherBELL

The extent of the winds away from the center is large. However, the storm is also going to pass a couple hundred miles to our east. So we will be on the western fringe of the tropical storm force wind.

In order to qualify as a tropical storm, the winds need to be sustained at 39 miles per hour, not just in gust. This is definitely likely across Cape Cod and the Islands but less likely — although still possible — in the Boston-to-Providence corridor. It’s unlikely to be an issue as you get west of Route 495.

Notice tropical storm force winds are not expected beyond about 25-50 miles of the coastline. This could change and shift as the ultimate track of Lee unfold. NOAA

This means that power outages will be most pronounced over Southeastern Massachusetts. However, even without tropical storm force winds, the ground is soft and the leaves are still on the trees. Leaves make for a little sails which can capture the wind, and the soft ground makes it easier for trees to become uprooted. It could be that we see a little more tree damage than we would otherwise because of these two factors.

The strongest winds will be located along the immediate coastline on Saturday morning. WeatherBELL

I expect minor pockets of moderate coastal flooding in those areas with the greatest storm surge. The winds will be basically northerly during this storm, unlike others where a strong southerly flow or easterly flow piles up water. Cape Cod Bay, parts of the North shore, and areas of the South shore — such as Marshfield, which have northern exposed areas — will see the greatest risk for flooding.

The worse of hurricane Lee is likely going to coincide with the tide going out and rising, but not at the time of the highest tide. NOAA

Remember the term flooding just means the water is in flood stage. This could be 1 inch above flood stage, or one foot, or more.

In this storm’s case, I don’t expect widespread moderate and certainly not major coastal flooding. Think of this like a moderate perhaps strong nor’easter.

The storm surge in southern New England is likely to occur at or near the time of low tide. NOAA

Southern New England is right on the edge of what I would call impactful weather from this storm. In other words, it’s possible that this becomes a nothing burger for many of us. Or it could be minor to moderately impactful if the storm wobbles a little further west.

What this isn’t going to be is a major event. For now, Hurricane Bob in 1991, will remain the last hurricane to hit New England.