Follow live updates on Hurricane Lee as it heads north toward New England

While coastal areas may see damaging winds and bands of heavy rain, other areas of Southern New England could see “little to no impact,” according to forecasters.

Hurricane Lee, a Category 2 storm churning in the Atlantic on Thursday morning, looks poised to bring wind and rain to New England on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning.

A series of weather warnings are in effect across the region, spanning from Rhode Island to Maine.

Follow along live.

September 14, 2023

How to prepare for hurricane impacts — 10:54 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

To prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Lee, Massachusetts officials are issuing a number of recommendations for people in affected areas to follow. They include:

Making sure you are receiving emergency alerts

Assembling an emergency kit

Following instructions from public safety officials

Preparing for possible power outages

Preparing your home

See more tips on how to prepare for a hurricane from state officials.

Mayor Wu is set to speak soon on storm preparations. Watch the press conference live. — 10:45 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Mayor Michelle Wu and city officials are speaking at City Hall at 11 a.m. on Boston’s storm preparations.

Life-threatening storm surge possible on Cape Cod and islands, forecasters say — 10:32 a.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

In advance of the arrival late Friday night of the outer reaches of Hurricane Lee, the National Weather Service is cautioning that there is the threat of a life-threatening storm surge along coastal Massachusetts communities including Nantucket.

“There is the potential for a life-threatening storm surge flooding from Hurricane #Lee in portions of southeastern MA, including Cape Cod & Nantucket, late Friday & Saturday, where a Storm Surge Watch has been issued,” the Storm Surge Unit for the National Hurricane Center cautioned Thursday.

The worst of the storm will arrive early Saturday — 10:17 a.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe Correspondent

I expect the worst of the storm to arrive in the early morning hours Saturday and continue up until about noon before things trend quieter.

The maximum westward extent of the rain will occur around sunrise and then start to pull away for the afternoon. A wobble of the storm by 25 or 50 miles in either direction could push the rain a little farther inland or keep it from ever reaching Boston.

It’s honestly one of those tight gradients where we’ll have to watch the radar trends once Saturday gets here. I’m less concerned about flooding from rainfall at this point.

The projected total rainfall from Hurricane Lee keeps the heaviest rainfall over Cape Cod and into Maine. A wobble of the eventual track will impact the western extent of this area of rain. WeatherBELL

The main areas of concern with Hurricane Lee, according to forecasters — 10:05 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Forecasters expect Hurricane Lee to pass offshore of southern New England on Saturday, bringing “rough surf and possible storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and bands of heavy rain to at least coastal areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” the National Weather Service said.

Here are the main issues to be concerned about:

Damaging winds: Winds will “increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night,” forecasters said. Near the coast, tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday and Saturday,

Storm surge: “ Life-threatening storm surge flooding is possible on the bay side of Cape Cod and the northern side of Nantucket, including Nantucket Harbor, late Friday and Saturday,” forecasters said. Beaches will see “dangerous rip currents and significant beach erosion” over the weekend, and viewing the surf near the shoreline will be “extremely dangerous.”

Flooding rainfall: “Bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast,” the weather service said. Two to 4 inches of rain are possible in a short period of time.

Track Hurricane Lee live — 9:53 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Hurricane Lee is continuing to move north toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes on Thursday morning, with latest wind speeds of 97 miles per hour.

Mayor Wu will hold a storm preparation press conference — 9:45 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning at City Hall on how the city is preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Lee. We’ll carry it live.

These are the New England regions under various weather warnings — 9:36 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather warnings for New England stretching from Rhode Island to Maine.

Areas from Watch Hill, R.I., to Stonington, Maine — including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket — are under a tropical storm watch. Forecasters have issued a storm surge watch for Cape Cod and Nantucket, where there could be 2 to 4 feet of flooding Friday evening into Saturday.

Cape Cod, Nantucket have potential for life-threatening storm surge — 9:15 a.m.

By Shannon Larson and Maeve Lawler, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

Cape Cod and Nantucket, including other portions of southeastern Massachusetts, have the potential for “life-threatening storm surge flooding” on Friday and Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening.

See maps that show the latest projections.





