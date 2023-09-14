Life-threatening storm surge possible on Cape Cod and islands as Hurricane Lee passes offshore, forecasters say

“There is the potential for a life-threatening storm surge flooding from Hurricane #Lee in portions of southeastern MA, including Cape Cod & Nantucket, late Friday & Saturday, where a Storm Surge Watch has been issued,” the Storm Surge Unit for the National Hurricane Center cautioned Thursday.

A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning.

According to meteorologists at the weather service office in Norton, Nantucket and Chatham, Falmouth and Provincetown could see storm surges between 2 feet and 4 feet. People living in flood prone areas should prepare to deal with as much as 3 feet of a storm surge.

“Life-threatening storm surge possible....within surge prone areas,’' forecasters wrote. “Window of concern: Friday evening until Saturday afternoon...Storm surge flooding preparations should be underway. Assemble disaster supplies and know your evacuation route.”

Forecasters are also worried about powerful wind gusts and heavy rains from the impending storm in Massachusetts

“Impacts are expected to be greatest across Cape Cod, where winds may gust as high as 50-60mph,” forecasters wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Maine, a hurricane watch is in effect for coastal waters stretching from Cape Elizabeth north to Port Clyde and some 25 nautical miles out into Penobscot Bay, the weather service said. Seas may reach as high as 23 feet, forecasters wrote.

“Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility,’' forecasters cautioned in the hurricane watch.

Separately, a tropical storm watch was issued for coastal Cumberland, coastal Rockingham, coastal Waldo, coastal York counties and for interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc counties.

“All eyes continue to be on Hurricane Lee as it moves northward to the west of Bermuda today. The latest NHC [National Hurricane Center] forecast brings the center of Lee on a mostly northward track into the eastern Gulf of Maine with a landfall near the western tip of Nova Scotia Saturday evening,” meteorologists in Gray, Maine, wrote.

Sunshine and low humidity will dominate in Massachusetts on Thursday, a brief break from turbulent weather this week that included a possible tornado across Rhode Island and Connecticut Wednesday and flooding in the Leominster area Monday. Meteorologists will tour impacted areas in Southern New England Thursday.

“Looking at radar data & videos it does appear likely that a tornado occurred” on Wednesday in Southern New England, forecasters wrote. “The survey will help determine its strength on the EF-scale, maximum wind speed, & path length/width.”

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Lee was 850 miles south of Nantucket early Thursday with winds topping at 100 miles an hour.

The hurricane will make its presence felt here starting late Friday night and will move closer to the region Saturday, which is when forecasters say the impacts will be most intense. It will remain well offshore, forecasters wrote.

The weather service has issued a tropical storm warning for coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency urged residents to prepare before the impacts of Hurricane Lee arrive on Friday and Saturday.

“MEMA is actively monitoring Hurricane #Lee as it makes its way up the east coast. Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared for any potential impacts, including storm surge flooding, strong wind & heavy rain,’' the agency wrote.

This is a developing story.





































