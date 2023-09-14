Risk of EEE raised to ‘high’ in several Mass. communities

Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton, and Webster are now at higher risk for EEE, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Massachusetts public health officials say there is a high risk for eastern equine encephalitis in six Worcester County communities after the virus was found in new mosquito samples.

The risk is moderate in Auburn, Charlton, Grafton, Millbury, and Northbridge. The new samples were collected Monday in Sutton and Southbridge, the statement said.

Earlier this month, state health officials said EEE had been detected in mosquitoes for the first time since 2020. No human or animal case of EEE has been found in Massachusetts this year, the department said.

In 2019, there were 12 human cases and six deaths in the state, the department said. There were five human cases and one death in 2020, the statement said. No cases were detected the last two years.

EEE was also detected in mosquitos in Rhode Island and close to the Massachusetts border in Connecticut, the department said. In Rhode Island, a donkey was found to have an EEE infection, the statement said.

“While EEE is a rare disease, it can cause severe disease resulting in hospitalization and death,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein.

Goldstein urges people to take this information seriously and to take steps to prevent mosquito bites. He said that evidence suggests that staying indoors between dusk and dawn can decrease risk.

“Risk is high enough in several towns that we recommend rescheduling outdoor events,” Goldstein said.

EEE is usually spread to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito, the statement said.

“Use mosquito repellents any time you are outdoors and if you find yourself swatting mosquitoes anyway, move indoors to get away from them,” said Catherine M. Brown, a state epidemiologist.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.