School bus driver, 80, charged with indecent assault on juvenile girl in Barnstable, officials say

A not guilty plea was entered for Hyland, who was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim, stay away from her, and wear a GPS monitoring device, Galibois’s office said in a statement.

Jeffrey A. Hyland, of West Yarmouth, was arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court on charges of aggravated indecent assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’s office.

An 80-year-old school bus driver was arrested Wednesday for allegedly committing an indecent assault of a juvenile girl on his bus in Barnstable, authorities said.

Hyland’s public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday.

Barnstable police were alerted Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to “an alleged indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by her male bus driver,” the statement said. “Upon further investigation, the Barnstable Police Department was able to recover corroborating evidence of the alleged incident.”

The statement didn’t detail the corroborating evidence. Hyland was arrested Wednesday and held overnight on $5,000 bail prior to Thursday’s arraignment, officials said.

“The Barnstable Police Department will continue with their investigation regarding these allegations,” the statement said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 7, records show.

“Due to sensitive nature of the investigation and the age of the victim, The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office and Barnstable Police Department District will make no further comments on the pending charges against Jeffrey Hyland at this time,” the statement said.

The release didn’t specify the girl’s age.





