State Police seek Brockton man who allegedly dragged trooper with car

The trooper pulled Lobo over for vehicle violations on Montello Street in Brockton around 6 p.m., police said.

State Police are searching for a Brockton man who allegedly dragged a trooper a short distance with his car during a traffic stop Wednesday before driving off, officials said.

Derek Lobo, 31, of Brockton, is wanted on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, trafficking in fentanyl, and other offenses, according to State Police. Massachusetts State Police

Dashboard camera video released by State Police shows two uniformed troopers leaning toward the open driver’s side door of a parked Mercedes-Benz CLS 550, apparently talking to the driver.

Nine seconds into the 30-second clip, one trooper lunges forward and briefly disappears into the car as it abruptly pulls away from the sidewalk, leaving behind the second trooper, who runs back toward the cruiser where the dashboard camera is recording.

The trooper halfway inside the car clings to the driver’s door as the car speeds up but appears to lose his grip about 20 or 30 feet down the street, falling to the pavement and sliding a few feet.

The video shows the trooper get up and run back to the cruiser, jumping into the passenger seat as it pulls away in pursuit.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident.

State Police ask that anyone with information about Lobo’s location call the department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

