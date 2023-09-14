Tell us: How do you feel about Dana-Farber’s break with Brigham and Women’s Hospital?

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center are planning to build a new inpatient hospital for adult cancer care in Boston, breaking the cancer hospital’s almost 30-year relationship with Brigham and Women’s in a move executives said will reshape oncology care in the region.

The new hospital, to be located on Beth Israel’s Longwood Medical Area campus, will be operated under the Dana-Farber license, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and its affiliated physician group, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, providing surgical oncology care and medical subspecialty expertise.

The deal will move Dana-Farber’s inpatient oncology care away from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which has provided it since the mid-90s, after Boston Globe health columnist Betsy Lehman died of an overdose of chemotherapy drugs while undergoing treatment at Dana-Farber. Until then, Dana-Farber had provided inpatient oncology care within its own hospital.