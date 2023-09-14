Water main break near Fenway Park, affecting traffic in area

A water main break erupted near Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic ahead of a day game against the archrival Yankees, police said.

The break was reported on Kilmarnock Street shortly before noon, according to Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson.

He said the break was affecting vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Kilmarnock, Boylston Street, Park Drive, and Brookline Avenue.