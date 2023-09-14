Water main break near Fenway Park, affecting traffic in area

A water main break erupted near Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic ahead of a day game against the archrival Yankees, police said.
The break was reported on Kilmarnock Street shortly before noon, according to Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson.
He said the break was affecting vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Kilmarnock, Boylston Street, Park Drive, and Brookline Avenue.
The Red Sox were scheduled to play the Yankees at Fenway at 1:35 p.m.
“Traffic Advisory: Water Main Break on Kilmarnock Street @fenwaypark,” police wrote on X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter, at 12:55 p.m. “The following streets will be impacted: Kilmarnock Street, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street and Park Drive. Motor Vehicle and Pedestrian Traffic will be effected for the 1:35 PM Game @RedSox.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the water main break.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
