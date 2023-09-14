Hunter Biden indicted on false statement, gun charges in Delaware

A separate Hunter Biden indictment on tax charges is also possible, though the timing was unclear, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive case.

The felony charges follow the collapse in July of a plea deal that lawyers for Hunter Biden had negotiated with Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, in which Biden would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations while admitting to illegal possession of a gun but not actually pleading guilty to that felony offense.

President Biden’s son Hunter was indicted Thursday for allegedly making false statements and illegally possessing a handgun — setting the stage for a possible criminal trial for the younger Biden in 2024 while his father campaigns for reelection.

Thursday’s indictment marks another tremor in what has already been a tumultuous 2024 presidential campaign. The current front-runner for the GOP nomination, Donald Trump, is facing four separate indictments on a host of various allegations, including two from the same Justice Department that has charged Hunter Biden, and could also find himself on trial before the next presidential election.

Polls indicate Trump’s lead over his Republican rivals has only grown with his indictments in New York, Florida, D.C., and Georgia. He and other top Republicans have repeatedly tried to link President Biden to his son’s legal and tax troubles, accusing the first family of corruption with little evidence to support such claims.

The White House declined to comment on Thursday, referring questions to the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s lawyers. A spokesman for Weiss declined to comment beyond a written announcement of the charges.

The four-page indictment accuses Biden of making two false statements in filling out the paperwork to purchase a gun on Oct. 12, 2018. He claimed to not be addicted to or using illegal drugs, the indictment says, “when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.”

Count three of the indictment charges Biden with unlawfully possessing that gun, a Colt pistol, for 11 days following the purchase. That charge is based on a federal law making it illegal to possess a weapon while a person is using illegal drugs.

Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, accused Weiss of caving to improper political pressure from Republicans in charging the president’s son.

“Hunter Biden possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days was not a threat to public safety, but a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice,” said Lowell.

Previously, the younger Biden’s lawyers and defenders have argued that prosecutors very rarely indict people on such gun violations unless the charge can be tied to more serious crimes.

Weiss, who launched the investigation into Hunter Biden as the Delaware US attorney during the Trump administration, signaled earlier this month that he planned to seek an indictment. After the plea deal fell through, Weiss sought and received special counsel status from the Justice Department, which gives him the authority to seek charges outside Delaware — something he would have needed special permission to do as US attorney.

Part of Biden’s failed plea deal required Biden to enter a pretrial diversion program, an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems. In all, he would have spent about two years on probation but avoided jail time if he kept to the terms of the deal, which included not owning a gun or engaging in criminal conduct.

Lowell argued Thursday that diversion deal remains in effect, and said prosecutors therefore should be barred from filing the new charges. “He did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court,” Lowell said.

The plea deal collapsed at a July court hearing in Wilmington, Del., under basic questioning by a federal judge who found the two sides had very different understandings of whether the agreement meant Biden could still be charged for possible financial or lobbying registration crimes. Since that hearing, prosecutors have signaled that the proper place to file any tax charges against the younger Biden would not be in Delaware, but in Washington, D.C., and California.

The investigation into Hunter Biden began during the Trump administration and has become a central focus of Republicans, including the former president.

When Biden was elected, the attorney general he appointed, Merrick Garland, chose to keep Weiss, a Trump nominee, as the US attorney in Delaware to continue the investigation. Republicans have repeatedly attacked Weiss — who has deep roots in the Bidens’ home state — as being unable or unwilling to pursue the politically sensitive case.

The saga of the investigation took another strange turn in the spring. Two IRS agents involved in the case became whistleblowers and told a congressional committee that Weiss and his office had stymied and slow-walked the investigation over many months, frustrating the agents, who said they had wanted to pursue tougher charges in the case. A senior FBI agent who is supervising the investigation has pushed back on some — but not all — of those claims.

Garland had long resisted calls by congressional conservatives to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case, saying Weiss was best suited to handle it and that he had autonomy to file whatever charges he wanted. But after the plea deal fell apart, Weiss asked to be named special counsel, and Garland agreed.