McCarthy dares hard-right lawmakers to try to oust him

“You guys think I’m scared of a motion to vacate. Go [expletive] ahead and do it. I’m not scared,” McCarthy told the House GOP conference in a closed-door meeting Thursday morning, according to a lawmaker in attendance who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks. Several lawmakers and aides recalled that McCarthy told lawmakers to move or file “a [expletive] motion” to oust him.

A combative House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday dared hard-right members of his Republican conference to try to oust him amid mounting frustration and anger as the California Republican attempts to appease their demands to avert a government shutdown.

A motion to vacate would launch the process that could remove McCarthy from the speakership.

Lawmakers reacted enthusiastically to McCarthy’s defiance, because a majority of the conference continues to support him as speaker. But with Republicans having a razor-thin margin as the House majority, even a small group of far-right antagonists could succeed in removing McCarthy from the speakership if all Democrats voted to remove him, although there is no indication that Democrats are entertaining that idea.

McCarthy’s comments underscore tensions within the GOP conference that have plunged the House into chaos this week.

Facing a Sept. 30 deadline, lawmakers appear to be in worse shape to avert a shutdown than they were three days ago. On Tuesday, amid negotiations on a government funding bill, McCarthy unilaterally directed House committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden — after vowing that an inquiry would be launched only with a full House vote — in an apparent attempt to satisfy hard-right lawmakers.

That move did not appear sufficient, however, as members of the House Freedom Caucus and other far-right lawmakers spent Tuesday publicly reiterating that they view McCarthy’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry as a separate matter from earning their support on funding the government and averting a shutdown.

On Wednesday, House Republicans failed to move ahead with a procedural vote on a typically noncontroversial bill to fund the Defense Department after it became clear they did not have enough votes.

After Thursday morning’s gathering of the Republican conference, McCarthy appeared upbeat but declined to describe the language he had used or answer whether he thought he had the votes to avoid a motion to vacate.

“At the end of the day, I think the best thing to happen here is that we’re able to get our work done and we don’t get into that mess,” McCarthy told reporters.

Several GOP lawmakers emerged from the meeting voicing support for McCarthy, who endured 15 rounds of voting to win the speaker’s gavel in January.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, one of McCarthy’s staunchest allies in the far-right wing of the conference, told reporters that she no longer was a member of the “burn-it-all-down caucus,” referring to the House Freedom Caucus, and saw no reason to oust McCarthy.

“Kevin McCarthy does not let these little things get underneath the skin. Nothing has come easy for this guy in the last nine months,” Representative Dusty Johnson, Republican of South Dakota, said. “Like all of us, he does occasionally get frustrated by how many members, including myself, can be knuckleheads in any given day. But listen, I mean, he understands that he’s the right guy at this moment. And he’s not going to be dissuaded by the fact that the job’s hard.”

Washington Post

Manchin weighing his next political steps

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, is having trouble making a decision about his political future.

During a series of private meetings in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend, Manchin, his wife, Gayle, and their daughter, Heather, grappled with what the senator should do in 2024, according to two people familiar with the meetings who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. One of the meetings was a private sit-down with former president Bill Clinton.

Manchin and his family said in the meetings that the senator was considering three options: running for reelection in West Virginia as an independent; running for president as a No Labels candidate; or retiring from politics. Manchin has not decided what path to pursue, but it seemed clear to those he met with that he is likely to leave the Democratic Party if he chooses to stay in politics.

Manchin declined to comment through a spokesperson.

In some of the meetings, Democratic donors strongly urged Manchin to run for reelection in West Virginia, and Manchin said he believed he could win the race but only if he ran as an independent. Manchin has previously said he has considered leaving the Democratic Party, but people familiar with the meetings said Manchin was more adamant than he has been in public about his need to run as an independent to win.

But Heather Bresch, Manchin’s daughter who was the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, is strongly encouraging her father to run for president with the backing of No Labels, a bipartisan group recruiting a Democrat and a Republican to potentially run on a third-party ticket in next year’s presidential election. Manchin has long supported No Labels, once serving as an honorary co-chair of the group and headlining a July event sponsored by the group in New Hampshire.

Washington Post

DeSantis warns against new coronavirus booster

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s surgeon general are warning residents under age 65 against the new coronavirus booster, going against the advice of federal health officials who have recommended the shots.

In a call live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo repeated comments made in a live event last week in Jacksonville, Fla., and argued there isn’t enough evidence that the booster’s benefits outweigh any risks. “I will not stand by and let the FDA and CDC use healthy Floridians as guinea pigs for new booster shots that have not been proven to be safe or effective,” DeSantis said in a statement after the call with Ladapo and other doctors, which opened with the title “No way FDA.”

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a reformulated coronavirus vaccine that targets an omicron subvariant and is cleared for everyone 6 months and older. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its advisers recommended the shots, manufactured by Moderna and by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The CDC recommends that everyone 5 and older receive a single dose of the updated vaccine, which is part of an arsenal of tools the government is using to counter an expected increase in covid-19, influenza and RSV as the weather turns cooler. Experts interviewed by The Washington Post said they would get the shot as soon as possible. Previously vaccinated children 6 months through 4 years should receive one or two doses of the updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Unvaccinated children in that age range should receive three doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

DeSantis praised President Donald Trump early in the pandemic for the speedy rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, but since then, the Republican, who is running against Trump for president in 2024, has repeatedly criticized the shots and countered federal guidance.

Washington Post