White House strategy on impeachment: Fight politics with politics

In the days since Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the inquiry in response to pressure from his right wing, the White House and its allies have gone on the offensive, dismissing the allegations against the president as baseless and debunked, attacking the investigators for distorting the evidence, issuing fund-raising appeals to financial supporters, and pressuring the news media to frame the conflict on Biden’s terms.

Forget the weighty legal arguments over the meaning of high crimes and misdemeanors or the constitutional history of the removal process. Biden’s defense team has chosen to take on the Republican threat by convincing Americans that it is nothing more than rank partisanship driven by the radical wing of the opposition party.

WASHINGTON — As House Republicans kick off an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, the White House is executing a long-planned strategy to meet politics with politics.

If it feels more like a political campaign than a serious legal proceeding, that is because at this point it is, at least as the White House sees it and would like others to. In the first days of their inquiry, House Republicans made no new requests for documents, issued no new subpoenas, demanded no new testimony, and laid out no potential articles of impeachment. Instead, they flocked to the cameras to call Biden a liar and a crook, so Biden’s defenders went to the cameras to return fire.

“We’re battling it out in the court of public opinion at this stage because that’s all that McCarthy has done, the theater of impeachment,” Ian Sams, a senior adviser to the White House Counsel’s Office who is leading the communications campaign, said in an interview after a day in which he made the rounds on television news shows.

At a campaign reception in McLean, Va., on Wednesday night, the president noted that Republicans had been pushing for an impeachment inquiry from the beginning of his administration.

“I don’t know quite why, but they just knew they wanted to impeach me,” he said. “And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.” He added: “I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do.”

The Republican investigation so far has not produced concrete evidence of a crime by the president, as even some Republicans have conceded. Testimony has suggested that his son Hunter Biden traded on the family name to secure millions of dollars in business, including from foreign firms, and that he put his father on the phone sometimes with would-be clients to impress them, conduct that many find unseemly, including privately some Democrats.

But Hunter Biden’s former business partner testified that the future president engaged only in idle chitchat, not business, during those calls. No evidence has been produced indicating that Biden himself received any money from his son’s business dealings or used his power as vice president to benefit Hunter Biden’s financial interests.

For the Biden team, the mission now is to discredit the impeachment inquiry among independent voters and wayward Democrats before it reaches a crescendo. It is a strategy employed in the past by other presidents targeted for impeachment: Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Republicans so far have helped Biden’s effort, often speaking about the investigations into the president’s family in starkly political terms. Trump, who is seeking a rematch of his 2020 loss to Biden, has loudly pushed fellow Republicans to impeach because “THEY DID IT TO US!”, as he wrote on social media.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, who was among those who pushed McCarthy into opening an inquiry at Trump’s behest, made clear that the goal was to damage the incumbent president. By her own account, she said she told Trump during a dinner Sunday at his private club in Bedminster, N.J., that she hoped to make an impeachment inquiry “long and excruciatingly painful for Joe Biden.”

But some Democrats said the White House had let the investigations get out of hand with flat denials that then did not stand up when new information became available.

Julian Epstein, who was the chief counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the Clinton impeachment, said the president “seems to have clearly been aware of, if not actively enabling, his son’s efforts to monetize the vice president’s office” even if he did not profit personally or use his official power to help.

“Overall, this has not been handled well by the White House,” Epstein said. “The team there has violated the cardinal sin of investigations — allowing new information to trickle out continuously and while being stuck in stale Baghdad Bob-like ‘no evidence’ denials,” he added, referring to an Iraqi official during and after the US-led invasion in 2003, who denied the reality of the war in his country that was visible on television screens.

The White House strategy calls for Biden to focus on policy questions while leaving the battle with Republicans to his staff, allowing the president to appear more interested in issues of concern to voters, much as Clinton did 25 years ago. “We think they should work with us on legitimate issues — things that actually matter to the American people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Neil Eggleston, who was a White House lawyer for Clinton, said it was important to draw the contrast. “The White House needs to continue to execute and be presidential,” he said. “It is too easy for the entire team to focus on responding to every new claim by the House Republicans. Distraction is the game here, and the White House should refuse to play.”